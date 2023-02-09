On the evening of February 8, according to Korean media reports, South Korean film actor Yoo Ah In was found to be frequently injected with propofol in several hospitals, suspected of violating South Korea’s “Drug Control Law”, and has been restricted from leaving the country. In response, Yoo Ah In’s agency responded, “Yoo Ah In recently accepted a police investigation on propofol and is actively cooperating with all investigations related to this.”

As soon as the news came out, it immediately attracted a lot of attention. #刘阿仁被毒毒# and #propofol# were the top two most searched on Weibo respectively. Before Yoo Ah-in, actor Ha Jung-woo, who became famous internationally for his films such as “The Chaser” and “Miss”, was also prosecuted by South Korean prosecutors in 2021 for “using his brother’s identity to illegally inject propofol”. According to Korean media reports, many Korean entertainment circles are keen to abuse propofol as sleeping pills and hallucinogens, and many artists are addicted to it.

What exactly is propofol? How harmful is it?

“Propofol, also known as propofol, has a chemical name of 2,6-diisopropylphenol, a white milky liquid, and is currently the most widely used intravenous general anesthetic in the world. The time is short and the recovery is quick.” Luo Fuquan, director of the Anesthesiology Department of Zhejiang Provincial People’s Hospital, introduced that its medical use is mainly for general anesthesia, such as surgery or painless gastrointestinal endoscopy, etc. After the patient sleeps, the operation is over. The colonoscopy is ready, which greatly reduces the pain of the patient and improves the comfort of medical treatment. At the same time, it is also commonly used in the sedation of critically ill patients, such as injecting injections to critically ill patients who are mechanically ventilated by ventilators, so as to relieve their pain and allow them to better cooperate with the use of ventilators to prevent man-machine confrontation. In this case, use dosage Lower doses than general anesthesia.

At certain doses, propofol produces euphoria, even sexual arousal, which may be the reason some people get addicted to it.

“It’s not as addictive as ordinary drugs, but it is more dangerous than ordinary drugs.” Luo Fuquan said that on the one hand, propofol can easily cause hypotension, even shock, and cardiac arrest; on the other hand, it can affect breathing system, with obvious respiratory depression. In addition, propofol contains protein, which may also cause users to be allergic, and even produce anaphylactic shock. “Because the dose of propofol varies greatly among individuals and has a high risk of disability and death, it must be prescribed by a professional and qualified anesthesiologist.”

In 2009, international superstar Michael Jackson died from fatal doses of propofol and other tranquilizers. At the time, his personal physician was found guilty of manslaughter by a court for administering an overdose of propofol to Jackson.

In my country, propofol is included in the management of narcotic drugs by the International Health and Health Commission.

Luo Fuquan told reporters that taking his Zhejiang Provincial People’s Hospital as an example, propofol is managed by two people and two locks. It is usually locked in a safe. One person knows the password and one person keeps the key. When using it, two people must unlock the lock at the same time to take it out. . “And it must be used by a qualified anesthesiologist. The prescription indicates which patient is used and the dosage. For example, the patient is prescribed 200 mg, but the patient actually uses 150 mg for surgery. Then the remaining 50 mg must be destroyed with the signatures of two medical staff present, and the process requires video surveillance, and the relevant surveillance video should be kept for no less than 180 days. Therefore, the entire use process is very strict, just for fear of It leaks out.”

Yoo Ah In, 37 years old this year, can be said to be the “post-85” actor with the highest artistic achievement in Korea, and is regarded as the “successor of Chungmuro”. When he was 29 years old, he won the Best Actor Award at the 36th Korean Film Blue Dragon Awards for his movie “Sorrow”; since then, he has won the “Shidi” award at the Baeksang Arts Awards for his appearance in the TV series “Six Flying Dragons” and the movie “Silence”. ” and Blue Dragon Award “Best Actor”. If such a powerful faction is “involved in drugs” is true, it will undoubtedly destroy the Great Wall. “No matter how good the business is, you must never take drugs.” Many movie fans were heartbroken.

