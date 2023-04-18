What is the tablet, the surprising and legendary invoice that is only sold in a city in the southeast of Córdoba

Neither Creoles nor sandwiches. In Dougha city located in the southeast of the province of Córdoba, the neighbors ask for the traditional tablet when they need to accompany some mates during the mid-afternoon.

In baker’s talks, no one can pinpoint the exact date of creation. But they do know something: this product, purely from Laboulayense, has been manufactured for more than 70 years.

“The product is native to here. Other people may know her, but the link is always someone from the city,” said baker Roberto Domanski in dialogue with The voice.

The man owns El Nilo, a classic local bakery. Asked about the ingredients that the tablet has, he specified that in the case of his trade he has a different variant than other bakeries, but the key is always the filling.

“It is a product that has always been made with bread dough. To that mixture they add fat. We in El Nilo produce it with the same dough as the friar ball, the miguelito and the donuts”, described the merchant. And he continued: “The filling of the tablet is the key. It is made with a fusion of black sugar with flour.

To be more exact, use 60% brown sugar and 40% flour.

Domanski explained that the product is well accepted among the inhabitants of the city. And that many times, when other people come for a walk, many go to the different bakeries in search of the identity product of Laboulayense baking.

“We produce it and sell it on Sundays. It retails for $90″, she said. And he closed: “Many times some people take them as a gift, so we put them neatly in boxes so that the presentation is different.”

They propose a commemoration of the local product

A few days ago, in a local Facebook groupa neighbor motioned that the National Tablet Party should be held so that the product expands.

What arose as a joke, a mention, garnered hundreds of comments in favor and thousands of nostalgic memories.

Many people who were born in Laboulaye but live in different towns in the province and the country made their contribution.

“There are two things that I always bring to the City of Buenos Aires: the tablets and the salamines,” said Verónica Pérez.

Meanwhile, María Elena Pisani shared a memory of her privacy. “You made me go back to when I was seven or eight years old when we used to go with my brother to the Roma cinema and eat them. Delicious, ”she said.

Would you dare to try this Cordovan “gem”?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

