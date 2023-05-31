What is the truth about Zhang Yuqi’s divorce? What is the truth about Zhang Yuqi’s divorce_新广网

guide Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. What is the truth about Zhang Yuqi’s divorce What is the truth about Zhang Yuqi’s divorce Many people don’t know the relevant information, let’s take a look now! 1…

Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. What is the truth about Zhang Yuqi’s divorce What is the truth about Zhang Yuqi’s divorce Many people don’t know the relevant information, let’s take a look now!

1. What is the truth about Zhang Yuqi’s divorce? What is the truth about Zhang Yuqi’s divorce? What is the truth about Zhang Yuqi’s divorce? There are still a lot of things going on in the entertainment industry these days, hot spots follow one after another. Yesterday, that is, September 28, it was reported that a couple in Sinan Mansion had quarreled and injured each other with a knife. The police finally confirmed that it was Zhang Yuqi and her husband Yuan Bayuan.

2. As many people are surprised why this couple.

3. What is the truth about Zhang Yuqi’s divorce? There are still a lot of things going on in the entertainment industry these days, hot spots follow one after another. Yesterday, that is, September 28, it was reported that a couple in Sinan Mansion had quarreled and injured each other with a knife. The police finally confirmed that it was Zhang Yuqi and her husband Yuan Bayuan.

4. Just when many people were surprised why the couple made such a fuss. That afternoon, Zhang Yuqi announced her agreement to divorce. Many people were puzzled, because the goddess Zhang Yuqi had been married for more than a year and had her own twins last year. The reasons for the divorce were also different.

5. On the 27th, #Zhang Yuqi# ​​announced through her agent that she had reached a divorce agreement with #元BA元#. The real reason for their divorce appears to be related to property and money issues, according to people familiar with the matter. Yuan Bayuan lied that he bought the rented Sinan Mansion himself.When Zhang Yuqi proposed divorce, she also asked: Is it possible to divorce?

6. But you have to give me money. o The truth about Zhang Yuqi’s divorce was exposed: the man was exposed to rent a house and asked her to clean up.

7. From the exposed chat records, an insider revealed that when Zhang Yuqi got married, Yuan Bayuan promised to buy the house in Shanghai Sinan Building, which belonged to her own property. As a result, when Zhang Yuqi’s mother paid the property fee recently, she discovered that the house was actually rented out. For this reason, Zhang Yuqi and Yuan Bayuan had a big fight.

8. On September 27, agent Yang Siwei issued a statement on behalf of Zhang Yuqi and Yuan Bayuan, saying that the two had agreed to divorce: a relationship will always be a matter between two people, and I hope that everything will be settled, and you will stop prying into private affairs. A companionship in life is fate, may you be safe, and may you bless each other.

9. What is the truth about Zhang Yuqi’s divorce? Just when many people lamented Zhang Yuqi’s divorce, an Internet writer personally broke the news. A friend on WeChat said that the real reason for Zhang Yuqi’s divorce was money, not feelings. It’s just that the two sides had a big fight over money, but only the parties involved can know the specifics.

10. But now that Zhang Yuqi is divorced, I can only say that I wish her a better life in the future.

11. An Internet literature writer broke the news on Weibo that he knew the truth about Zhang Yuqi’s divorce and denounced Yuan Bayuan. According to the inside information she provided, it seems that the real reason for their divorce is not the relationship issue that everyone thinks, but related to real estate and money issues.

12. Yuan Bayuan lied that he bought the Sinan Mansion he rented. When Zhang Yuqi filed for divorce, he also asked: Divorce is fine, but you must give me money.

13. Zhang Yuqi’s violent temper has long been heard. Back then, the news of slapping Wang Xiaofei and kicking Wang Quanan’s car is still vivid in my memory. Unexpectedly, it didn’t take long for Zhang Yuqi to get worse, and now he directly used the knife, which is really surprising. When Wang Quanan was arrested on suspicion of prostitution, Zhang Yuqi divorced domineeringly.

14. More than a year later, he officially announced his flash marriage with Yuan Bayuan, a wealthy businessman whom he had known for 70 days, and gave birth to twins in October of the following year.

15. Netizens sort out Yuan Bayuan’s shell assets.

16. 1. Since this year, Yuan Bayuan’s company has been unable to pay wages and has a lot of foreign debts.

17. 2. Yuan Bayuan still gambled in Singapore and owed tens of millions of gambling debts.

18. 3. Zhang Yuqi and Yuan Bayuan are married and live in the same house. Yuan Bayuan claimed to have bought it, but recently Zhang Yuqi learned that the house was rented.

19. 4. Divorced, Yuan Bayuan asked Zhang Yuqi for money, and then they started fighting.

20. Zhang Yuqi and Yuan Bayuan also had twins during their two-year marriage. In this case, it would be too far-fetched to explain the reason for their divorce just because there was a bit of an unhappiness in their relationship. Just last night, an insider finally revealed the real reason why Zhang Yuqi chose to divorce, which has nothing to do with relationship issues.

21. It’s about real estate and money. I just hope Zhang Yuqi can live a good life in the future after going through so many things.

In this article, I have finished sharing the relevant information about Zhang Yuqi’s divorce truth, what happened to Zhang Yuqi’s divorce truth, and I hope it will be helpful to everyone.