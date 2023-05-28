What is the weather forecast for this Monday, May 29?

I know the weather prediction in your city: Bariloche – Villa La Angostura – San Martin de los Andes – Jacobacci – Maquinchao – Chos Malal – Bura Ranquil – Zapala – Cutral Co – Neuquén – Cipolletti – Allen – General Roca – Ing. Huergo – Villa Regina – Viedma – San Antonio Oeste – The Caves
LAGOS – Bariloche – La Angostura – San Martin
Variable cloudiness. Light wind from the west sector. MIN -3°C | MAX 9°C
SOUTH LINE – Jacobacci – Maquinchao
Variable cloudiness. Light to moderate wind from the west sector. MIN 0°C | MAX 14°C
NORTH NEUQUINO – Chos Malal – Buta Ranquil
Variable cloudiness. Light wind from the west sector. MIN 3°C | MAX 16°C
CENTER OF NEUQUEN – Zapala – Cutral Co – Huincul
Variable cloudiness. Light wind from the west sector. MIN -1°C | MAX 13°C
VALLEYS: Neuquén – Cipolletti – Allen – Roca – Regina
Variable cloudiness. Light to moderate wind from the west sector. MIN 1°C | MAX 17°C
EAST: Viedma – San Antonio West – Las Grutas
Cloudy, decreasing towards night. Moderate northwest wind. MIN 3°C | MAX 14°C
In addition, I know the details of the weather, city by city and updated in real time, in this link.
