What is the weather forecast for this Monday, May 29?

What is the weather forecast for this Monday, May 29?

I know the weather prediction in your city: Bariloche – Villa La Angostura – San Martin de los Andes – Jacobacci – Maquinchao – Chos Malal – Bura Ranquil – Zapala – Cutral Co – Neuquén – Cipolletti – Allen – General Roca – Ing. Huergo – Villa Regina – Viedma – San Antonio Oeste – The Caves

LAGOS – Bariloche – La Angostura – San Martin

Variable cloudiness. Light wind from the west sector. MIN -3°C | MAX 9°C

SOUTH LINE – Jacobacci – Maquinchao

Variable cloudiness. Light to moderate wind from the west sector. MIN 0°C | MAX 14°C

NORTH NEUQUINO – Chos Malal – Buta Ranquil

Variable cloudiness. Light wind from the west sector. MIN 3°C | MAX 16°C

CENTER OF NEUQUEN – Zapala – Cutral Co – Huincul

Variable cloudiness. Light wind from the west sector. MIN -1°C | MAX 13°C

VALLEYS: Neuquén – Cipolletti – Allen – Roca – Regina

Variable cloudiness. Light to moderate wind from the west sector. MIN 1°C | MAX 17°C

EAST: Viedma – San Antonio West – Las Grutas

Cloudy, decreasing towards night. Moderate northwest wind. MIN 3°C | MAX 14°C

In addition, I know the details of the weather, city by city and updated in real time, in this link.


Weather Frost Neuquén Snow Autumn Weather Forecast Río Negro Wind

