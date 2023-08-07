What is the weather forecast for Tuesday, August 8?

I know the weather prediction in your city: Bariloche – Villa La Angostura – San Martin de los Andes – Jacobacci – Maquinchao – Chos Malal – Bura Ranquil – Zapala – Cutral Co – Neuquen – Cipolletti – Allen – General Roca – Ing. Huergo – Villa Regina – Viedma – San Antonio Oesto – The Caves

LAGOS – Bariloche – Villa La Angostura – San Martin de los Andes

Partly cloudy to cloudy. Moderate northwest wind rotating north.

MIN. 0°C | MAX. 10°C.-

SOUTH LINE – Jacobacci – Maquinchao

Variable cloudiness, cloudy towards night. Moderate wind from the west sector rotating north. MIN. -2°C | MAX. 14°C.-

NORTH NEUQUINO – Chos Malal – Buta Ranquil

Variable cloudiness, cloudy towards night. Light and variable wind changing to the north sector. MIN. 4°C | MAX. 15°C.-

CENTER OF NEUQUEN – Zapala – Cutral Co – Plaza Huincul

Variable cloudiness, cloudy towards night. Light and variable wind changing to the north sector. MIN. 0°C | MAX. 13°C.-

VALLEYS: Neuquén – Cipolletti – Allen – Roca – Huergo – Regina

Variable cloudiness, cloudy towards night. Light to moderate wind from the north sector. MIN. 2°C | MAX. 16°C.-

EAST: Viedma – San Antonio West – Las Grutas

Cloudy to partly cloudy, decreasing towards evening. Moderate to regular wind from the north sector with gusts. MIN. 3°C | MAX. 14°C.-

