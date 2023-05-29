What is the workshop taught in the Fernández Oro schools about the use of technology?

As of this Monday, it will be dictated in the secondary schools of Fernández Oro a workshop for the good use of technology by young people. They detailed that they will address mMore than ten topics that will deal with prevention and the use that is given to it. Last week, Río Negro created an area for the responsible use of technologies.

«Dale Like» is the workshop that will be given for the first and second year students of three educational establishments.

Workshops on Prevention and good use of Technology “Dale Like” is by Ivan Devia and will take place in CET No. 27, ESRN N° 14 y ESRN N°158 of Fernandez Gold.

Among the topics, detailed what will be addressed: Digital identity, Grooming, Use of video games, Tecnosalud, Cyberbullying, Artificial intelligence, Cybercrime, Sexting and laws, Ages allowed, Privacy and password, Contacts and friendships, Danger on WhatsApp, Cyber ​​addictions, Technological phobias, Digital coexistence.

Ivan Ramirez Devia Redes is a journalist, writer and speaker with 25 years of experience in radio, television and social networks in Argentina, Costa Rica and the United States.

These workshops were promoted by the area of Youth and Municipal Inclusion that is in charge of Sebastián Bobadilla. . . . The area depends on the Human Development Secretariat of Fernández Oro.

