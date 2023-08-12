What is Umami? – Panel therapy

Do you know what umami is? You know when you eat something and it tastes like you don’t know what it is? Well then, this is umami, follow the line to understand!

This is the fifth basic taste, taken along with sweet, salty, bitter and sour, kind of hard to describe, but think about it, if you’re eating something and you like it but it’s not one of the four basic tastes, you classify it as “yummy taste” or “pleasant taste”, that’s umami!

The word “umami” comes from Japanese and means something like “tasty and delicious taste”, but the discovery of this flavor was more recent than the others, back in 1908, by a guy named Kikunae Ikeda. He noticed that there was something different going on on the palate when he tried things like tomatoes, mushrooms and meats and he discovered this flavor!

How to experience Umami?

The magic of umami happens when we eat foods rich in glutamate, it is present in several ingredients in our daily lives! So here are some examples:

Parmesan: Parmesan cheese is a true umami champion, if you are keen on grating it on pasta and salads, know that this is how you will taste it!

Soy sauce: Soy sauce needs no introduction because it’s a key ingredient in Asian cuisine and is rich in umami, so let’s spice it up to season dishes like sushi, sashimi, teriyaki chicken and more.

Tomato: Ripe tomatoes have a naturally rich umami flavor. They are used in tomato sauces, pizzas, sandwiches and salads to add a touch of extra flavor.

Mushrooms: Mushrooms, such as shiitake and porcini, are rich in glutamate and lend a delicious, earthy flavor to dishes. They can be used in risottos, pastas, sauces and even as a side dish.

Where can I use?

Carne: Slow cooked meats develop intense umami flavors. Dishes like stews, barbecues and casseroles are great examples of this.

Miso: Miso is a delicious fermented soybean paste used in soups, sauces and marinades in Japanese cuisine. For me it is an excellent source of that flavor.

Fish: Fish such as tuna, bonito and bluefish are rich in umami. I love Japanese cuisine, so if you’re on my team, know that these fish are delicious to make sushi, sashimi or even to add a tasty touch to sauces and dishes.

Began: Seaweed, like kombu, you use to make umami-rich broths and soup bases, like the famous Japanese dashi.

Cheese: In addition to Parmesan, other cheeses like gorgonzola, roquefort and cheddar also have umami. They’re great for adding flavor to sandwiches, salads, and pasta dishes.

Anchovies: These tinned fish are intense in flavor and you can use them to enhance the taste of sauces, salads and even as a secret ingredient in many recipes.

Recipes that explore the taste of Umami

Now, just imagine the combination of flavors, because when we combine umami with other flavors, the food is like a party in the mouth. It’s that thing that makes us not want to stop eating and that gives food a special touch, which is why many chefs are racking their brains to create dishes that explore umami well.

Quick Umami in Tomato Sauce

So, the next time you enjoy that pasta with tomato sauce, a tasty cheese or a well-seasoned meat broth, you know you’re feeling the power of umami! It’s the fifth flavor that came to make our taste buds go crazy. So, let’s enjoy all this deliciousness?

