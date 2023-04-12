The musician and national representative of the quartet, ulysses goodis going through a delicate moment of health, which is why, as confirmed by his relatives in a statement this Wednesday, it will be withdrawn from the “no return date” scenarios.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



In recent times, Rodrigo Bueno’s brother was in the news for his respiratory problems, in his vocal cords and also in his kidneys, where doctors detected infections. Currently, his environment reported, the artist is undergoing pneumonia “quite serious”which ultimately ended up causing his retirement from music until further notice.

“After 23 years in music, we inform you that Ulises Bueno will leave the stage without a return date, to prioritize his health.”, began the statement released on the social networks of Cordoba in the afternoon.

“The agreed dates and already programs will be fulfilled as agreed”, added the document, implying that Ulises Bueno will make his last musical presentation, at least for now, on May 13 at Complejo Forja, in Córdoba Capital

“From now on we bring peace of mind to everyone and we are waiting for you this Saturday in the last Plaza de la Música”, concluded the statement that made the singer’s environment known.

The musician had already canceled two presentations

Last week, Bueno’s state of health had already caused concern in the music scene, after he canceled two shows for that reason. On that occasion, the announcement, which was also made through the artist’s official networks, confirmed that he was resting due to acute bronchopneumopathy.

In addition to thanking the permanent support of the public, it was indicated in that publication that the Cordovan musician was going through an acute bronchopneumopathy, with febrile syndrome, low saturation due to dyspnea, and need for home oxygen supply.

news news–summary news–55-81″>





