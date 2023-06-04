what it is and 7 tips on how to grow it at home

In times of home office and appreciation of quality of life, a green decoration makes the difference. It allows you to connect with nature and have more balance in your routine. These are some of the reasons why living walls are on the rise.

After all, this is a trend that allows you to have plants at home even in a small, low-maintenance space.

Understand all the details about what a living wall is, how to assemble yours, select plants and the necessary care.

Check out what you will read here:

What is a living wall?

Living wall with copper vases on a wall that simulates wood.

The living wall is a vertical garden mounted on internal or external walls and walls. In this way, the environment becomes more pleasant and charming, in addition to bringing a greater sense of well-being. Therefore, this type of decoration with plants is all about quality of life.

Although the concept is unique, there are different ways to assemble your living wall. You can do it the simplest way, with a panel and potted plants. Or opt for a complete vertical garden, which will require greater care.

In any case, you can have contact with nature, wherever you live. In addition, this decoration can be placed in different places, even in the most unexpected ones, such as the kitchen.

What are the advantages of having a living wall at home?

The advantages of having a living wall at home are:

Beauty;

Greater contact with nature;

Air purification;

Reduction of everyday stress;

Sound comfort due to greater muffling of internal and external noise;

Decrease in the effects of carbon emissions;

Thermal comfort, by lowering the temperature of the environment;

Increased air quality.

How to choose the right plants for the living wall?

In order to choose the right plants for the living wall, you should consider where it will be implemented. For example, if it is an indoor environment, it is necessary to opt for species that like partial shade or low light.

In this case, good alternatives are: Saint George’s sword, boa constrictor, peperomia, fern, succulents, begonia and stone rose.

Therefore, assess what the plant needs and whether that space offers all the conditions. If necessary, make adaptations. For example, if you want to have aromatic herbs to set up a vegetable garden in an apartment, you need to make sure they receive 2 hours or more of direct sun.

Another precaution is to respect the space limit and choose species that require the same type of care. After all, if a plant requires much more water than another, the chance of having problems increases significantly.

It is still recommended to select complementary species. That is, that there is no competition between them so that one does not end up with the visual effect of the other plant and that they all have their space.

In general, the most used houseplants for this purpose are:

Bromeliads;

orchids;

Pteridophytes;

Bird’s Nest;

Brilliant;

Money-in-bunch;

Maranta;

Begonia;

Asparagus;

Selaginella;

Portuguese lace.

How to irrigate the living wall?

Living wall irrigation is one of the main stages of cultivation. This is because both the lack and excess of water are negative. Thus, you can choose to do this process manually or opt for a specific vertical garden system.

One tip is the drip technique, which uses horizontal drip tubes between plants to ensure proper distribution.

In any case, the tip is that the substrate is humid, but not soaked. To see this, do the irrigation and 2 hours later place your finger about 2 cm from the surface of the earth. If it gets dirty, decrease the amount. If it stays dry, with only a few traces of earth, it is correct.

Watering can be done by dripping or with a watering can. You can even choose self-watering pots and blankets with pockets, which tend to make this job easier.

What care is needed with the living wall?

Colorful living wall.

Necessary care for the living wall includes regular pruning to ensure beauty and proper growth. Cut whenever you see dry or yellowing branches or leaves. This also helps to regenerate the plant.

Other useful precautions are:

Check the characteristics of the space, that is, if it has ventilation, light, etc. It helps to choose the right plants;

Select a location without full sun exposure to implement the living wall;

Choose good quality materials if you are going to build a panel. Normally, varnished wood or another type of resistant support is used;

Do regular pruning to ensure plant health;

Water daily;

Ensure plants are receiving natural or artificial light every day;

Choose a good substrate. The recommended one is the one with imported peat due to its long durability;

Put in a slow-release fertilizer, which can last up to 1 year.

7 living wall decorating tips

See 7 living wall decoration tips.

1. Give your porch a special touch

It looks like it was built using the protective screen on the apartment’s balcony.

Have you ever thought about growing plants on the balcony? This is an excellent place to install your living wall, as you can see in the example above.

With a small table and some benches or chair, you create the ideal environment to relax with friends or family. If you want to make everything even more comfortable and rustic, place wooden furniture.

2. Place a frame around the living wall

An easy way to make your plant decor stand out is to put a frame around it. It could be from an old painting. Then, put soil in the growing area and apply a plastic screen with small holes.

Of course, this space won’t be as big due to the frame. But you can fill the wall with several of these canvases, creating a different look.

3. Place the green wall to highlight nature amid current elements

If you have a house with a lot of glass or in a contemporary style, a tip is to place a large living wall as a highlight. It can be placed on a high ceiling, for example, to create a contrast.

4. Create a relaxation space

Plants at home help with the feeling of well-being and tranquility. By making a relaxation space with a living wall, you have the opportunity to reconnect with yourself and with nature.

You can put futons, pillows, pillows and whatever else you want. The idea is that this is a special place, suitable for de-stressing.

5. Apply plant decoration in the bathroom

Modern bathroom with living wall on the side wall.

Many people think that the bathroom is not conducive to this endeavor. But it is possible to do this with the help of landscapers and/or architects, as you can see in the image above. A good possibility is to place the plants to serve as a frame for the mirror. It looks beautiful and very different.

6. Have a vegetable garden on a kitchen wall

If you are one of those people who loves to cook, you know that fresh seasoning makes all the difference. In this sense, making a green wall with various types of aromatic herbs is a good idea for those who want to create affective memories and give a special touch.

7. Make the living wall the decoration of your staircase

Colorful staircase with living wall in the background.

Instead of leaving the wall next to the stairs undecorated, how about using your plants at home? Put a wide variety of species and see that the environment will be completely different.

