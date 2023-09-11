what it is and how to use it in different environments

Italian decor is somewhat reminiscent of the rustic style, as it is characterized by the use of earthy colors, prioritizing wooden furniture and using lots of fabrics.

This type of decoration can be a good option for those who want to have a more cozy home to rest in and also to welcome friends and family in the best way possible.

Continue reading this text to discover what the elements of Italian decoration are and how you can apply them in the different rooms of your home.

What characterizes the Italian decoration style?

Architect Luísa Sifuentes points out that Italy is a country with a huge history, cultural and gastronomic traditions that end up influencing the interior architecture of environments.

Therefore, it is difficult to point to just one style as the definition of Italian decoration: “We see several elements that change according to the region and time in which they are located”. The Italian decoration style present in the Tuscany region, however, is commonly used to create environments in other countries and cultures.

Luisa Sifuentes

Architect

In this region, we notice a style of decor that is characterized by a very rustic feel, with a lot of use of wood in both furniture and frames, very comfortable furniture with striking designs and often with a certain affective memory — which belonged to other generations of the family. and also some design pieces and works of art, highlighting the country’s artistic importance. Another important element is the presence of plants in environments that connect with nature both outside and inside.

What are the elements of Italian decoration?

Italian decor combines sophisticated, rustic and cheerful elements. Therefore, those who adopt this way of decorating can create creative and unique environments. Check out the elements that are part of this style below.

1. Earthy colors Living room with Italian decor and earthy colors.

Architect Luísa explains that, in terms of colors, in Italian decoration, warm and earthy tones are evident, such as terracotta, brown and sand — as in the image above.

These colors help make rooms more cozy, and you can use them in many ways. Some of the best ways to use these tones are by painting some walls in an earthy color, or choosing furniture, decorative objects, rugs and fabrics that have these tones.

2. Madeira

Luisa Sifuentes

Architect

Wood is, without a doubt, the most used material and has several functions: cabinets in kitchens and bathrooms, loose furniture in living areas and even covering some walls, which reproduces the feeling of coziness, a striking characteristic of this style.

In the Italian decoration style, the use of wooden floors is also common. In addition to making environments more cozy and beautiful, it can also contribute to the thermal and acoustic insulation of the space.

However, if you don’t want to invest in a floor made with this raw material, know that there are vinyl and porcelain floors that imitate wood.

3. Stylish furniture

In this type of decoration, furniture with an elegant design is prioritized, with details in the finishes and made with durable, high-quality materials.

Much of Italian furniture is made of wood, which is a resistant material capable of creating sophisticated furniture.

4. Printed fabrics

Printed fabrics, such as checks and chevrons, are part of Italian decor. You can use them both on curtains and on blankets to cover sofas and armchairs.

5. Mirrors and pictures

Italian homes also tend to have many pictures and mirrors. So, if you want to adopt this style of decoration, bet on these items.

Mirrors help to make spaces look larger, while at the same time fulfilling their function as a decorative object very well. If you want rustic Italian decor, opt for mirrors with wooden frames.

The most used paintings in the Italian style are those that depict natural landscapes. So, how about investing in a canvas that depicts a beautiful landscape from the Tuscany region?

6. Brick wall Kitchen with brick wall and Italian decor.

Architect Luísa points out that the essential elements in Italian decoration, in the Tuscany region, are rustic natural stones or demolition bricks on the walls.

How to create Italian decoration in your home?

If you liked Italian decoration, check out below how to apply it in a practical and effective way in different rooms in your home!

Living room Example of a living room with Italian decor.

Luísa highlights that two environments that can explore a lot of the Italian decoration style are the living rooms and kitchens: “The living rooms, designed to become a large space for coexistence, have compositions of sofas, armchairs and windows that allow a large amount of natural light to enter. often connecting with external environments”.

Anyone who wants to decorate the living room following the Italian style should use earthy tones, on the walls, carpet or furniture, as in the photo above.

If your space is large, you can paint more than one wall in an earthy tone. However, if your space is small, paint just one wall, or part of it, with one of these colors.

Also try to use some wood in this room, which could be on the floor, ceiling lining, beams or just furniture.

One of the most used pieces of furniture in Italian living room decoration is the Chesterfield sofa, which has a unique, striking and very elegant style.

Dining room Dining room with Italian decor.

An Italian dining room cannot be missing a dining table large enough to accommodate the whole family, like the one in the photo above.

In this environment, it is worth investing in furniture made of wood and with well-made finishes. In addition to the table, other furniture that cannot be missing in the Italian dining room is a china cabinet and a sideboard.

Kitchen Example of a kitchen with Italian decor.

Luisa Sifuentes

Architect

Based on traditional Italian families, numerous and with roots strongly intertwined with gastronomy, the kitchen is not just a place for preparing food, it is also a place of permanence, where it is often connected to a pantry with a large table for the meals.

In a kitchen that follows Italian decor, it is common to find rustic furniture made of wood and lots of earthy tones, which can be on the furniture or walls, as in the photo above.

Rooms Room with Italian decor and brown pillows.

Rooms that follow the Italian decor style tend to be elegant and cozy. In these rooms, wooden furniture with high quality finishes is used.

The colors used in this type of environment are more neutral, as this is the place for you to relax, as in the photo above. To make the space more comfortable, it’s worth investing in rugs.

Bathrooms Bathroom with Italian decor.

Luisa Sifuentes.

Architect

On walls that require coverings, such as above the sink countertop and in bathrooms, decorated tiles, marble stones and clay ceramics are very striking.

