It may be that you are not connecting its name to what it actually is, but you have probably seen its geometric shapes leaked in some architecture project on the facade of a house or in interior design.

O cobogó It is a hollow element that appeared in the 1920s and makes it possible to bring more light and ventilation to environments, in addition to making them even more stylish. Do you want to know what it is for, the materials you find and its advantages and disadvantages? So, continue reading this content and enjoy the tips!

browse the content:

What is cobogó and what is it used for

The cobogó in the bedroom can make the environment even more charming and spacious.

The cobogó is a hollow element, originally produced in concrete, but which today can be found in various materials. It was widely used in Brazilian modernist architecture in the 1950s and 1960s, even appearing prominently in projects by Oscar Niemeyer. With geometric and nature-inspired patterns and designs, cobogós are national products and continue to be an architectural trend.

However, it is worth noting that the cobogó should not replace a structural wall. That’s because he doesn’t have the ability to support and distribute the weight of a construction. The most traditional way to use it is to separate environments, especially those where you want to maintain light and ventilation. It turns out to be a very common option for small apartments such as studios, lofts and kitchenettes to divide the room and still maintain a sense of spaciousness.

+Read also: How to divide a room into two? Check out!

What are the materials of cobogó

As we’ve already said, the most common material to find is cement. However, nowadays, it is possible to find a series of sophisticated alternatives in other materials, such as:

Ceramics;

Concrete;

Madeira;

Gesso;

Glass;

Ferro.

Before choosing the material, consider the main purpose of the cobogó in the environment. Wood and iron structures, for example, can reduce the amount of light without leaving anything to be desired in terms of ventilation. In this way, they are good options for blocking the sun from a balcony without making the place stuffy.

Advantages and disadvantages of cobogó

See some benefits to use cobogós as an architectural element in your project:

Variety of models and formats to harmonize with different styles of home decoration;

Simple and efficient way of dividing spaces while maintaining a sense of spaciousness in the environments;

It can be a decorative element to renew the facade of the house;

Allows good ventilation and light for the room.

As not everything is flowers, the use of cobogós also presents some disadvantages:

Conventional ceramic models can accumulate mold and dirt, especially if they are not cleaned properly and periodically;

External use as a seal can prevent comfort in use in places in our country where the climate is quite cold in winter. In these cases, it is possible to associate the cobogó with some physical barrier, such as internal glass windows, which maintain the ability to be used during these periods.

Depending on the model chosen, one of the main advantages can go against: lighting and ventilation. So, be careful when choosing the material.

How to use the cobogó in your home

More light and ventilation on your balcony with a cobogó wall. Inspiration for using cobogó as a creative headboard style.

Sala : bet on the cobogós between the living room and the dining room instead of the wall to divide the rooms in a stylish and personalized way;

: bet on the cobogós between the living room and the dining room instead of the wall to divide the rooms in a stylish and personalized way; Quarto : create a personalized wall and have a creative headboard to make your room even more charming;

: create a personalized wall and have a creative headboard to make your room even more charming; Laundry : use a cobogós structure to hide hanging clothes or cleaning products;

: use a cobogós structure to hide hanging clothes or cleaning products; Balcony: have a little more privacy, but without opening up more than an airy environment with just the right amount of light.

Make your home more light, ventilated and stylish

So, did you like our tips and inspirations on how to use cobogó in your project? Now that you’ve learned it, you can plan which room you’re going to do it in. And if you are thinking of moving, to decorate a new space in your own way, count on QuintoAndar. You can use over 70 search filters to refine and customize your dream home search. The photos of the properties are taken by professional photographers and you can see all the details of the space through the virtual tour, even before scheduling a visit – which can be done in a few clicks.