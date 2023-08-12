what it is, how to take care of it and in which areas of the house to use it

Giving a rustic and charming touch is the desire of many people who want to imbue their home with personality. If that is also your objective, the parquet floor is a good alternative, as it is beautiful, functional and different these days.

Widely used in old houses, this is one of the most elegant types of flooring. Made of solid wood, the bat brings a vintage feel to the house or apartment. However, it requires some extra care to avoid loss of shine, lack of grout and other problems that may arise.

Learn more about this classic coating and see its features, advantages, disadvantages, and what care is needed.

Check out what you will read here:

What is hardwood flooring?

Living room in an apartment with hardwood floors.

Parquet flooring is a type of coating made from solid wood and, depending on the type of board used, its characteristics differ – such as its tone, for example.

The height of its use was in the 1950s and 1960s. Being classic, it is ideal for those who like to give their property a vintage feel and/or want to combine old and contemporary items, as you can see in the image above.

What are the characteristics of the taco floor?

The characteristics of the hardwood floor is having narrow pieces of wood, which are between 7 x 35 cm, 7 x 42 cm or 10 x 40 cm. Usually, it is made from hardwoods. Among them are cumaru, peroba, abiu, ipê, oak, ivory, jatobá, etc. In addition, the pieces are narrow, because they are not the right size to be used as a floor.

Another striking feature is the color of the wood. It is possible that, in the same project, there is more than one shade precisely because of the wood.

How much does a parquet floor cost?

To know how much a hardwood floor costs, you need to know the square footage that will receive this coating. In general, the amount charged ranges from R$43 to R$79 per m², with an application ranging from R$30 to R$35 per m².

Therefore, the application in 50 m² will cost from R$ 2,150 to R$ 3,950 for the material, plus R$ 1,500 to R$ 1,750 for labor. That is, the total would be, in this example, between R$ 3,650 and R$ 5,700.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of parquet flooring?

The advantages and disadvantages of hardwood flooring are:

Advantages Durability, with a service life of over 50 years. Aesthetic beauty, ensuring warmth and elegance with a retro touch. Acoustic and thermal insulation, because wood controls temperature and absorbs noise and impacts. Valuation of the property, both in the sale and in the lease. Easy maintenance, as it is possible to take advantage of the damaged surface by applying a specific product. Nature for the environment. Increased feeling of warmth and comfort. Variability in pagination. Disadvantages High price, because the parquet floor is made of solid wood. Need for daily care, to avoid stains, scratches and the dry appearance of the wood. Need specialized maintenance over the years in order to remove scratches and other problems. High installation time, because it is necessary to place it piece by piece, according to the pagination. Low resistance to water and humidity. Ease of damage.

What care is needed for the hardwood floor?

The necessary care for hardwood flooring is:

Avoid water, so as not to take off or darken the floor; Apply specific products to clean this coating; Put protectors on the feet of armchairs, chairs and tables, to prevent scratches. You should still always use a dry cloth. If you prefer to iron it damp, make sure there are no excesses. Also, prevent water from falling on the surface. Otherwise, the bat will end up staining; If any liquid falls on the floor, be in a hurry to clean it up to avoid damage.

How to maintain the hardwood floor?

The maintenance of the parquet floor is carried out by specialized companies, when there are scratches, stains or any type of wear on the piece. Thus, the surface will be sanded and will receive the application of a specific product for its recovery. If you notice that the varnish has come off, it is also recommended to re-varnish the coating.

Although it seems difficult, this maintenance can be simple. This is because some companies carry out scraping without powder. In addition, there is a quick-drying varnish.

On the other hand, if the floor has undergone more than 3 restorations, it will have to be completely replaced. Thus, it pays to check with the experts.

What types of hardwood flooring are available on the market?

The types of hardwood flooring available on the market are:

Fish scale: it is a pagination made by placing two pieces side by side, but in a transpassed way. Also, the end is not aligned;

Fishbone: the wooden pieces are combined horizontally and vertically to form a 90° angle;

Diagonal: the pieces are placed in this position, always following the wall;

Agitate: squares are formed, just like in a game of chess;

mooring: it is the placement one after the other, in a straight way;

Chevron: a zigzag is made on the floor with a specific cutout.

You see, the types of cue refer to the installation, that is, to the pagination. These 6 possibilities above are the most common ones, but you may find others.

Where is it best to use the parquet floor?

It is more appropriate to use the hardwood floor where there is no constant presence of water and humidity. Therefore, it is suitable for different environments, such as bedrooms, living rooms and hallways. However, it does not serve as a coating for kitchens and laundry rooms. In any case, you always need to take some precautions.

Carrying out daily maintenance and avoiding contact with water, hardwood floors are highly durable.

