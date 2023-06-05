what Juan Schiaretti said this Sunday after the elections in 88 municipalities

This Sunday in Córdoba was lived a very agitated electoral climate not only because of the number of municipalities and communes that elected their main authorities, but also because within this framework, there were very large districts at stake and with great expectation of knowing the results that pitted the ruling party against the opposition.

Shortly after the figures in those districts were known, in some surprising cases, the governor of the province, Juan Schiarettiposted a message on his Twitter account.

“I want to congratulate the mayors and community leaders who were elected in 88 locations in #Córdoba. Working together, we will continue to improve the lives of Cordovan families in every corner of the province,” said the president.

It should be remembered that in places like La Calera, where the PJ governed, the victory remained in the hands of the opposition. Meanwhile, the candidate for governor of Hacemos Unidos por Córdoba, Martín Llaryora, chose Sampacho as the place to celebrate one of the victories of the coalition of which he is a part.