What Nicole Neumann said to her environment about the Urcera scandal in the TC

Since last weekend, Nicole Neumann keep strict silence regarding the coup that Manu Urcera he gave a man in the TC, after being the target of an alleged insult.

However, it became known in the Intruders program what the model would have told her surroundings about the subject.

What does Nicole think of the violent actions of Manu Urcera

«Yesterday Nicole was recording a program and I asked some people who were with her, how did they see her? She talked about the issue with people from her work environment”, said the panelist from Love Peñoño.

«She says that they are very calm, that they are going to show images, that there is video, and that they have witnesses that prove what happened“continued the panelist.

And he added, forcefully about the Manu Urcera scandal: «They feel that somehow what was being sought is a lawsuit to get money from Manu. For now they are not going to talk. They are waiting for whatand summon them to testify to present the evidence that they have«.

