Home » what Olivero, Elorrio, Eiben and Di Santi propose in public works and housing
Entertainment

what Olivero, Elorrio, Eiben and Di Santi propose in public works and housing

by admin
what Olivero, Elorrio, Eiben and Di Santi propose in public works and housing

Liliana Olivero (Left-Unity Front). We consider that houses, schools, hospitals, access roads and the substantial improvement in infrastructure in the popular neighborhoods constitute the priority public works. They are urgent needs that have nothing to do with the pharaonic works of the electoral campaign to which the government of Juan Schiaretti has dedicated itself during all these years.

For us, the public work in the hands of the State is part of our alternative economic plan for the generation of work with rights that allows ending unemployment, solving the serious housing problem, reactivating the economy, commerce and services.

Faced with the fragmentation, dispersion and lack of articulation of territorial policies, we believe that housing policies must be comprehensive and articulated with urban social movements, neighbors, educational institutions, neighborhood and political organizations to achieve a comprehensive vision of the problems and of action strategies. It is urgent to incorporate the concept of “Social Function of Property” into urban policies to recognize that the land belongs to those who work it, to those who live on it and not to urban developers.

Aurelio García Elorrio (Córdoba Neighborhood Meeting). The public works agenda should have two accents: improve the infrastructure for job creation and access to every Córdoba citizen of essential services for life, such as drinking water.

The financing could be done using the model of São Paulo, Brazil, where the frontiers or beneficiaries of the investments are in solidarity with what has been done. In this way, land speculation and the liberation of the territory towards an indefinite urban expansion lacking essential basic services are combated.

See also  what Juan Schiaretti said this Sunday after the elections in 88 municipalities

In addition, we propose a Public Works Transparency Regime, eliminating purchase options that imply a wide margin of discretion for the Administration. Also the establishment of quotas for the adjudication of public works so as to allow access to a greater number of companies.

Rodolfo Eiben (Liberal Democratic Development Front). We will prepare a list of priority works and we will change the awarding system, with a new modality called “works for taxes”.

This means that the largest contributors in the Province will be summoned to tell them that 50% of what they pay will go to general income and the other half will go to a trust system made up of Banco de Córdoba, by qualified private financial entities. and the taxpayers.

The works on the priority list will be awarded by themselves to the contractors and material suppliers.

The State will participate in the preparation of the specifications and conditions and in the control of compliance with deadlines. Will do a material quality audit.

Julia Di Santi (New More). We will prioritize infrastructure and essential services that strengthen social and productive development in the province. Repair and construction of more schools and hospitals, expansion of the sewage network, expansion of the railway network in the province, construction of houses and popular neighborhoods. All financed through a tax on large fortunes and by non-payment of the debt.

It would leave aside projects like the Punilla highway that only generate a strong environmental and cultural impact, with destruction of the archaeological and cultural heritage.

We propose a great plan for the construction of social housing in the capital and the interior so that the working population and popular sectors can access their own home. All financed with a provincial tax on large fortunes.

See also  Farewell to Mikis Theodorakis, unforgotten composer of "Zorba the Greek"

Fernando Schüle (Humanist Party). Public works must have housing, health, education, sanitary infrastructure and the provision of electricity and internet as their main objective. Housing must be a priority, for this an integral vision is necessary that includes from the lot, the services and the house itself.

As a central problem is real estate speculation, it is necessary for the Province to have a land bank and generate proposals that take into account the ability to pay, with flexibility, in the face of a changing economy. The lack of resources should not be an impediment to access to housing.

We propose a comprehensive decent social housing program from the IPV where the fees do not exceed one rent.

La Voz consulted all the candidates for governor about their visions and proposals on a wide variety of issues, including public works. Not all responded.

You may also like

Patagonia lowers its expectations of hiring people to...

Gao Yuanyuan posted a photo with Alyssa Chia...

The strange case of Mirella Gregori, the other...

Scioli challenged the regulations of Unión por la...

Rumors grow about Kylian Mbappé who is getting...

The commitment to a new government drives the...

She moved from Tucumán to Cipolletti and her...

If we all pull in the same direction,...

How much did the blue dollar close at...

what are the unauthorized areas

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy