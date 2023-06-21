what Olivero, Elorrio, Eiben and Di Santi propose in public works and housing

Liliana Olivero (Left-Unity Front). We consider that houses, schools, hospitals, access roads and the substantial improvement in infrastructure in the popular neighborhoods constitute the priority public works. They are urgent needs that have nothing to do with the pharaonic works of the electoral campaign to which the government of Juan Schiaretti has dedicated itself during all these years.

For us, the public work in the hands of the State is part of our alternative economic plan for the generation of work with rights that allows ending unemployment, solving the serious housing problem, reactivating the economy, commerce and services.

Faced with the fragmentation, dispersion and lack of articulation of territorial policies, we believe that housing policies must be comprehensive and articulated with urban social movements, neighbors, educational institutions, neighborhood and political organizations to achieve a comprehensive vision of the problems and of action strategies. It is urgent to incorporate the concept of “Social Function of Property” into urban policies to recognize that the land belongs to those who work it, to those who live on it and not to urban developers.

Aurelio García Elorrio (Córdoba Neighborhood Meeting). The public works agenda should have two accents: improve the infrastructure for job creation and access to every Córdoba citizen of essential services for life, such as drinking water.

The financing could be done using the model of São Paulo, Brazil, where the frontiers or beneficiaries of the investments are in solidarity with what has been done. In this way, land speculation and the liberation of the territory towards an indefinite urban expansion lacking essential basic services are combated.

In addition, we propose a Public Works Transparency Regime, eliminating purchase options that imply a wide margin of discretion for the Administration. Also the establishment of quotas for the adjudication of public works so as to allow access to a greater number of companies.

Rodolfo Eiben (Liberal Democratic Development Front). We will prepare a list of priority works and we will change the awarding system, with a new modality called “works for taxes”.

This means that the largest contributors in the Province will be summoned to tell them that 50% of what they pay will go to general income and the other half will go to a trust system made up of Banco de Córdoba, by qualified private financial entities. and the taxpayers.

The works on the priority list will be awarded by themselves to the contractors and material suppliers.

The State will participate in the preparation of the specifications and conditions and in the control of compliance with deadlines. Will do a material quality audit.

Julia Di Santi (New More). We will prioritize infrastructure and essential services that strengthen social and productive development in the province. Repair and construction of more schools and hospitals, expansion of the sewage network, expansion of the railway network in the province, construction of houses and popular neighborhoods. All financed through a tax on large fortunes and by non-payment of the debt.

It would leave aside projects like the Punilla highway that only generate a strong environmental and cultural impact, with destruction of the archaeological and cultural heritage.

We propose a great plan for the construction of social housing in the capital and the interior so that the working population and popular sectors can access their own home. All financed with a provincial tax on large fortunes.

Fernando Schüle (Humanist Party). Public works must have housing, health, education, sanitary infrastructure and the provision of electricity and internet as their main objective. Housing must be a priority, for this an integral vision is necessary that includes from the lot, the services and the house itself.

As a central problem is real estate speculation, it is necessary for the Province to have a land bank and generate proposals that take into account the ability to pay, with flexibility, in the face of a changing economy. The lack of resources should not be an impediment to access to housing.

We propose a comprehensive decent social housing program from the IPV where the fees do not exceed one rent.

La Voz consulted all the candidates for governor about their visions and proposals on a wide variety of issues, including public works. Not all responded.

