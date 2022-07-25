Home Entertainment What other charming supporting roles are there in My Little Pony?Let’s have a plate together_TOM Information
What other charming supporting roles are there in My Little Pony?Let's have a plate together

What other charming supporting roles are there in My Little Pony?Let’s have a plate together_TOM Information

Summer is coming, “My Little Pony: My Little Pony Fairyland” is being broadcast on major cartoon TV and children’s channels in full swing. In addition to the five main characters Tuan Lulu, Linlin, Saidi, Weili, and Bella, there are several other Fili The supporting roles are also very popular with children, and they also add their own unique colors to the fiery popularity of “My Little Pony”!


Of course, there are also many friends who are new to the pit who do not know that apart from the five main characters, they are not very familiar with other supporting characters. Let’s take a look at the characters in “My Little Pony: My Little Pony: Wonderland” that are so popular that they threaten the status of the protagonist!


Character slogan – the most virtuous in the village

Principal Kaguya: As the principal of the Magic Academy, the supreme monarch of the unicorn race, Principal Kaguya has won the respect and love of all of Fili for her kindness, kindness, maturity and stability.

Threat Index: 3.5 stars


Character slogan – nerds also have great wisdom

Fei An: Don’t be fooled by the way he wears glasses! Although he got high marks in the academic magic class, Fei An’s achievements in magic are meager, but the way he concentrates in his studies still makes him win a group of small students. fan.

Threat Index: 3.5 stars


Character slogan – I am Prince Charming, are you my princess

Zhang Ke: A mysterious, brave and cool high school student, he may be the best magic student in the history of the Magic Academy. Maybe this is the so-called Xueba Benba~

Threat Index: 4 stars


Character slogan – I will protect the country of water

Lina: One of the popular characters, the mermaid Fili Lina is the descendant of the land of water, cute and smart, she has been looking for the guardian crystal to return to the land of water, rescued Lulu in the water, the best and others The Phillis became good friends.

Threat Index: 4 stars


Character slogan – there is no magic in the horse world that I can’t

Teacher Aya: She is an excellent teacher of potions, spells, and crystal magic, and she is very talented in craftsmanship. She taught Phyllis to use crystals and mirrors. This is the ideal teacher in everyone’s mind.

Threat Index: 3.5 stars


Character slogan – your stomach, I contracted

Mr. Daguozhuo: The chefs, home economics teachers, and managers of the college Fili have three meals a day. They are usually humorous and interesting, and they also play an important role in the growth of Fili.

Threat Index: 3 stars


Character slogan – I’m not stupid, I’m strong

Ba Gang: Ba Gang is an evil wizard who was sealed in the Black Mirror. He once launched the Battle of the Black Crystal in order to gain the power of the colorful wonderland. He is evil and likes to play tricks to insult the Phyllis, but has been unsuccessful.

Threat Index: 3 stars


Character slogan – quirky loves funny

Barty: Infernal Affairs! The most popular villain in the whole play! The popularity is close to that of the protagonist group! It is not only the pet of the protagonist group Wei Li, but also the plan executor of the big villain Ba Gang (although he often messes up the plan). The difference between Barty and other pets is that he can talk, and the protagonists are often in a hurry with tricks and tricks. But it is its quirky character that makes people forget its villain role and like it.

Threat Index: 5 stars (full stars)


Of course, there are still many attractive characters in “My Little Pony: My Little Pony Fairyland”. With the advancement of the plot story on major cartoon TV, there will be more and more new characters waiting for your pick, everyone should continue to pay attention. ~


