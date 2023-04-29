What role will Nicole Neumann’s daughters play in her marriage to Manu Urcera?

The preparations for the marriage between Nicole Neumann and Manu Urcera are advancing and, despite the distance that Nicole would currently maintain with Indianathe eldest of the daughters he had from his relationship with Fabian Cuberowith whom he also had Allegra y Sienna, The model spoke to the press and confirmed that the teenager will be present at the wedding and will have a more than special role.

“The bridesmaids are also defined, are there going to be 10 of your friends and your 3 daughters?” he asked. Alejandro Guatti ofintruders to Neumann in a note that he made after the recording of the 8 steps. And she replied: “11 bridesmaids and my 3 daughters have another role,” she remarked. And she made it clear that all of them will be protagonists in her wedding.

“What role do your daughters have, are they going to wear the rings?” The journalist then insisted, wanting to know the role that the minors will play. To which, between laughs and happy for the moment she is living, Nicole confirmed: “Sure, they are the procession.” At that time, the notero cross-examined in reference to Indiana: “How is your relationship with your daughter?” And Nicole responded bluntly: “All good.”

In addition to this, Nicole in dialogue He gave details of his look for the wedding and confessed that there will be a costume change. “You chose Laurencio Adot as your designer, how many dresses are you going to have?” they asked. And she answered: “Three. The main one is a wedding dress, he has white ”.

Source: Teleshow



