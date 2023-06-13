What services will affect this Tuesday in Neuquén and Río Negro

The Automotive Tramway Union (UTA) confirmed a new total collective strike for this Tuesday, June 13, after the completion of the mandatory conciliation issued by the Ministry of Labor. The measure was made official after a failed parity with businessmen.

This Monday afternoon a key meeting was held between representatives of UTA and the bus service companies of the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area (AMBA). to try to reach a salary agreement.

After a quarter intermission, finally the union confirmed the retention of services in the interior of the country, while a solution for the AMBA continued to be discussed, which could also join in the next few hours if there is no rapprochement between the parties.

The cessation of activities will begin to apply from 00hs of this Tuesday.

Bus stoppage, announced by the UTA: when will it be and what are they demanding

Through a statement, the union indicated that the measure of force It will affect the short and medium distance service. In turn, he warned that will not abide by a new mandatory conciliation in case it is dictated.

Statement of the Sectional Executive Boards of the UTA.

In a previous hearing, both the authorities of the The Ministry of Transportation of the Nation as well as the provinces of the interior and the City of Buenos Aires were absent, which generated the indignation and the decision of the UTA to call for this protest measure.

Union spokesmen indicated earlier that, in the event of “not reaching a salary agreement at the next hearing scheduled for Monday, The collective strike will take place from 00:00 on Tuesday the 13th of the current month in short and medium distance companies throughout the country. Situation that was confirmed around 8:00 p.m. on Monday.

The objective of the UTA is to obtain a retroactive increase so that the basic from April is $262 thousand. Also they want a bonus One-time, non-remunerative payment of $32,000 and daily per diems for workers.

Which collective services would be affected by the strike decreed by the UTA, in Neuquén and Río Negro

The communiqué of the union that brings together the carriers specified that the measure will affect medium and short distance services. In this sense, the long-distance groups will be disaffected from the strike announced by the UTA.

In Río Negro, the companies that go on strike will include the urban services of Mi Bus de Bariloche, the Cooperativa 1 de Septiembre de Roca and Pehuenche de Cipolletti. In the same way, interurban transport firms such as Kokó and Pehuenche (with transfers to Neuquén) will also be part of the measures of force.

In Neuquén, will be added the company COLE in the urban service and the company Kokita Kokó, the interurban that connects the capital Neuquén with Senillosa.

Listen to the union secretary of UTA Neuquén, Gabriel Ceballos, on RÍO NEGRO RADIO:

