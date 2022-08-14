Home Entertainment What should we pay attention to in the fortune of the zodiac monkey in 2023?_Northeast_Investment_Development
Original title: What should we pay attention to in 2023 for the zodiac monkey?

Although it is difficult to obtain wealth fortune, some people generally have a good fortune, and within a certain period of time, their development will be better, and it is easier and more convenient to buy anything. For a lively and lovely zodiac monkey, is the development of fortune good?

Wealth is improved

In 2023, the zodiac monkey encounters the Guishui Shangguan, and then the Guishui Shangguan gave birth to the normal star of Taisui Maomu, and the Taisui Maomu and the zodiac monkey form a coincidence of Shenmao, in order to coincide with the wealth star. It will be helpful to the fortune of the zodiac monkey in 2023, so the zodiac monkey will obtain certain benefits from cooperation in some projects this year. For example, this year, the zodiac monkey will have very good income in terms of wood garden projects, and there will be basically no surprises in the investment, and the return will be relatively stable.

Invest with caution

Although the performance of the zodiac monkey’s wealth in 2023 is not bad, but because the Tai Sui brings the unsmooth Yuanchen, all the zodiac monkeys still need to be cautious in investment, and do not exceed their own capabilities. range, otherwise certain losses may also be incurred. Therefore, in the face of some high-return investments, you must not be impulsive, let alone take risks for the simple pursuit of high returns, which will only bring greater losses to yourself, and will affect your economic life. Very unfavorable.

How to make money

Although the performance of the zodiac monkey’s wealth in 2023 is not bad, if you want to make money more stable, you need to avoid bankruptcy. The advice here is to stay away from the northeast and due east as much as possible. Because in 2023, the seven red and broken army star sits in the northeast, and the two black disease talisman star sits in the east, these two are malefic stars, which will bring a fierce aura, and will also have a certain adverse effect on wealth.

Therefore, it is best to place the mascot of the five elements of water in the northeast, and the mascot of the five elements of wood in the due east, so as to suppress the evil spirit and protect one’s wealth. At the same time, it is best to live in the southwest or due west, and you can also work in these two directions. After all, there is a white greedy wolf star and a six-white martial arts star in these two directions, which can have a certain effect of attracting wealth and good luck. The monkey’s wealth luck will also have a good strengthening effect.

