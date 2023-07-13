What team are Euge Quevedo and Kesito Pavón from La Banda de Carlitos fans of?

Cuarteto and football in Córdoba go hand in hand. Since ever. For the passion, fundamentally. That routine of living a game to the full on the pitch or going out to listen to music is akin to the quartet and soccer.

Perhaps it is because of this dynamic that in this city you always want to know which team the cuarteteros are from. In La Voz we already told about La Konga and La Barra and now it is the turn of La Banda de Carlitos and its singers: Eugenia Quevedo and Rubén Kesito Pavón.

Visiting the integral headquarters of the newspaper, both caught up in a soccer talk. Although Euge preferred not to say his soccer preference, he just that he loves Messi. On the other hand, “Kesito” did whitewash which team he is a fan of.

The video of La Voz in which Euge Quevedo and Kesito Pavón talk about soccer

