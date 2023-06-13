What the autopsy revealed of the man who died hit by a truck in Cipolletti

He Wednesdayhours after midnight, a man was found dead in the middle of a street area of ​​the Neighborhood District of Cipolletti. The first hypotheses indicated that it was a hit-and-run, but today The prosecution revealed data that changes the course of the investigation.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

The day after the accident, Thursday the 8th, different versions of what could have happened in Rimmele street in Cipolletti began to circulate. during the first hours there was talk of a hit-and-runthen a new theory emerged that today was confirmed by the prosecution.

As indicated preliminary autopsy results revealed instant death by crushing. In addition, the prosecution managed to take statement to other subjects that they had met with the man who died that night, and that they also they were on the spot but they did not see how the events occurred.

The subjects stated that that night they had agreed to go steal chickens of the renowned company Pollolín. The deal involved that the man had to throw the chickens from the truck, which was moving, and the other subjects had to collect them, but an unexpected event changed everything. The man for reasons that justice is investigating fell from the vehicle and was crushed to death.

The expert determined that the man got on the back of the truck. Tracks were found on the right side, therefore the driver may not have realized the subject was there.

The prosecution is carrying out the final steps to determine the mechanics of the facts. Expert reports still remain to be carried out and once these reports are received it will be possible to analyze whether the act constitutes a crime.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



