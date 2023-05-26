what the opposition said about Cristina Kirchner’s speech

Referring to Together for Change, liberalism and federal Peronism they disapproved of the speech the vice president Cristina Kirchner in Plaza de Mayo. “Lost decade”, “ruinous country” and “disastrous present” were some of the expressions used by opposition leaders after the massive act.

“What began 20 years ago ends like this: with a ruinous country, poor, undercapitalized, uneducated. Better than talking is looking at the faces of Argentines, who cry every day,” warned the PRO presidential candidate Patricia Bullrichand added: “We are going to put things in their place, once and for all.”

For his part, the head of the bloc of radical deputies, Mario Negri, pointed out that “Cristina paid tribute to a ‘decade won’ but history showed that it was a ‘decade lost’. That is why today, 20 years later, young people moved away from Kirchnerism, since the Frente de Todos is not capable of offering a better future. Only nostalgic and erratic speeches”.

The head of the interblock of senators from Together for Change, alfredo cornejoI consider that “Cristina no longer has speeches that can hide the tragedy generated by the Kirchner governments. There are more poor, more inequality and less future. They sunk the country. Now we Argentines must reverse his disastrous legacy.”

In turn, the senator of UCR Evolución Marin Lousteau He asked the vice president to “not lie anymore” and affirmed that “He still doesn’t take responsibility for his past mistakesnor of the disastrous present that his government is leaving to all Argentines.

Meanwhile, the representative of Avanza Libertad José Luis Espert called Cristina “supinely ignorant” andcousin of “saying stupid things” about economy.

“Cristina says that the Argentine economy must be unhooked from the international prices of our commodities and for that, an ‘articulation between the public and the private’ is needed. That is what Kirchnerism has been doing since 2003 and we have not stopped breaking inflation and poverty records. Bullshit… as she just said, ”she sentenced.

The deputy of the Federal Interblock and former Minister of the Interior of Kirchnerism also spoke Florencio Randazzo: “Part of the debt that politics owes to society is the responsibility of those who took the stage today, starting with the current vice president of this government. You have to take charge. It is not enough to say that there are differences with the president. You have to solve the problems really”.

The phrases of Cristina Kirchner in Plaza de Mayo: Vaca Muerta, IMF, Macri and Supreme Court

The Vice President Cristina Kirchner gave a speech this afternoon in Plaza de Mayo. On stage some of the officials who were present were Wado de Pedro, Sergio Massa, Axel Kicillof and Máximo Kirchner. The head of the Senate touched on various topics, including Vaca Muerta, the International Monetary Fund, the Supreme Court of Justice, foreign debt, militancy, among others. She also spoke about Alberto Fernández and Mauricio Macri. Here is a review of her main phrases:

Comparison with Macri: “Even with differences, this government is infinitely better than another Macri would have been, I have no doubts.”

Economic crisis: «The pressing problem we have today is the distribution of income. To distribute income many times you have to put an ugly face on the powerful. Why do they think they hate me, persecute me and outlaw me? Because I will never be one of them, I am from the town and from there I do not move ».

His differences with Alberto Fernández: “Everyone knows the differences that I have had and that I have. I said that there was going to be growth and we had to take care that four quick ones did not take it away and it happened that four quick ones are taking it ».

Allusion to 1983: “Finally, the renewal of this democratic pact is necessary. Return to give the country a Judicial Power that is evaporated among the tricks of a clique unworthy of Argentine history.

Need for a political and economic program: “Believe me, Argentina urgently needs 3 or 4 axes on which to develop this program. The first, and in this I want to address not only those who think like me: if we do not achieve that this program that the IMF imposes on all its debtors is set aside and allows us to develop our own growth and industrialization program, it will It will be impossible to pay for it no matter what they say.”

dollarization: «We were the kukas who paid the fixed-term deposits with the Boden 12, the bond that was given to each one of those who were not there when they went to look for the dollars and pesos at the banks. Those dollars were paid by the kukas, Néstor and Cristina. Eight installments, the first three were paid by Néstor, the last one in 2012, write down geniuses of the economy, we will pay yours, the Perucas ».

Request to the IMF: “Stop wanting to direct politics and shut down the industrialization of the country and turn us only into suppliers of raw materials.”

Dead cow: “We have to open our heads and look at what I was saying, how in other economies the public and private are articulated. We have extraordinary strategic resources. Thanks to the kukas we recovered Vaca Muerta; we must have a strategic vision”.

Public-private articulation: “We need to be able to articulate something different, we cannot continue to be tied to a primary economy and international prices, to whether it rains or the sun rises. We need to articulate the public and private, an alliance to add value and incorporate technology”.

Thanks to the crowd: “Without the love and the rosaries that reach me, without God and without the Virgin, surely I would not be here.”

Cristina Kirchner returned to point against the Supreme Court

Criticism of the Supreme Court of Justice: “Believe me that the Court that Néstor asked to impeach him, next to this true unworthy jerk that we have today… The things that are known and that we find out every day were never said to any member of the Court. Please, it doesn’t matter if he is a jurist of one orientation or another, but the Argentines deserve to have a Court that is called as such without turning red. Please I ask all political parties. He is the image of the country too”.

Monarchical Remora: “With all the mistakes that those who are part of an executive and legislative power can make, society always has a guarantee in the face of these powers, that of voting. Because if you don’t like them, you have the vote in your hands every two or four years. We have to rethink the institutional design. We cannot continue with the monarchical hindrance of people who are appointed for life and never report to anyone or anything again. That’s not republican. That’s not democracy.”



