What the Simpsons Predict for 2024: From Donald Trump to Mars Colonization

As 2023 comes to a close, many people are anxiously anticipating what the future holds for them. Some people may turn to the horoscope, the cards, or even popular culture in an attempt to gain insight into what lies ahead. The Simpsons animated series has had multiple instances of predicting future events, such as the attack on the Twin Towers and the presidency of Donald Trump. Recently, social media has been circulating videos predicting future events based on past episodes of the show.

For example, one TikTok user pointed out that The Simpsons predicted Donald Trump’s presidency a year before the actual election. Now, another episode suggests that Trump may also be the president again in 2024, further adding to the show’s track record of forecasting future events.

Another prediction stems from a few years ago when Elon Musk announced plans to establish a colony on Mars with SpaceX. Curiously, The Simpsons also featured a storyline about colonizing Mars by 2026, with astronauts being trained to live on the red planet starting in 2024.

The phenomena of the show’s predictions have sparked further excitement and fascination about what is to come. The prospect of future predictions and events foretold by The Simpsons has captivated audiences and generated interest in the year ahead. Although these predictions are not definitive and should be taken with a grain of salt, the prospect of seeing The Simpsons’ prophecies come true adds an intriguing twist to the turn of events.

Share this: Facebook

X

