Home Entertainment What the vases tell
Entertainment

What the vases tell

by admin
What the vases tell

Not only the Riace Bronzes: next to the two warriors, whose fiftieth anniversary of their discovery was celebrated on 16 August, the National Archaeological Museum of Reggio Calabria houses works of extraordinary importance, which outline the history of Magna Graecia. But also a series of temporary exhibitions: starting with those recently opened, which concern the Bronzes (“The age of heroes” and the exhibition of photos taken by Luigi Spina), passing through “Beyond the emergency – restoration after the flood of 2018 “, up to” The vase on the vases “, which can be visited until 11 September and which is part of the program for the anniversary of the discovery of the Bronzes, in a vision that includes all the Magna Greece.

National Jatta Museum of Ruvo di Puglia

Right in Magna Graecia, in its history, he immerses this exhibition, which includes over 40 works from the Jatta National Museum of Ruvo di Puglia. And it does so from an unusual perspective: that is, the display of vases decorated with scenes whose protagonists use vases. A journey to discover the uses of time (in Puglia between the fifth and fourth centuries BC), through ancient art that once again speaks to us, describing, with precise lines and vivid colors, an era, reflecting it in ours.

A journey that plunges, in fact, into the social life of the time: the red of the exhibition – curated by the architect Claudia Ventura – surrounds the red that emerges from vases of various shapes, illustrated in the same exhibition. And so, cups, plates, jugs and amphorae seem to create, with the scenes represented, real stories: as in the vase in which the preparation of the young woman who is waiting to meet her future husband is reconstructed.

See also  How Slot Machines Work

“The women’s vessels”

The section “The vases of women” is one of the four (the others are “The rite of wine”, “The warriors of Peucezia” and “Offers for the dead”) in which the exhibition is divided and which offer a picture of the different moments and rituals of the community, with very precise details (the parasol, the basket full of eggs, and many other elements and situations). And then, one of the most striking features, in addition to the splendid craters with red figures, is represented by the rhyta, or glasses in the shape of an animal’s head, defined as “the glasses of heroes”: the collector Giovanni Jatta showed a predilection for these finds , so much so that in the Ruvo di Puglia museum there are so many that they constitute “a collection within a collection”. Like the same exhibition hosted at the Museum of Reggio Calabria: a “path within the path” that crosses the history of Magna Graecia.

Find out more

“The vases on the vases – Masterpieces from the Jatta Museum of Ruvo di Puglia” 12 May – 11 September 2022 National Archaeological Museum of Reggio Calabria

You may also like

Farewell to Queen Elizabeth II: fashion pays homage...

Acne Studios opens new custom denim service

Dear Monza, best wishes to the Temple of...

The “Dream Flower” version of the poster of...

The movie “Battlefield: Alien Cataclysm” premieres Doomsday Survival...

Brembo, the art of energy and movement

The high-quality Huai Opera “Small Town” walks out...

The artists of the African diaspora on display...

UGG joins hands with fashion Icon to interpret...

“Blonde”, a great movie about Marilyn Monroe

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy