Not only the Riace Bronzes: next to the two warriors, whose fiftieth anniversary of their discovery was celebrated on 16 August, the National Archaeological Museum of Reggio Calabria houses works of extraordinary importance, which outline the history of Magna Graecia. But also a series of temporary exhibitions: starting with those recently opened, which concern the Bronzes (“The age of heroes” and the exhibition of photos taken by Luigi Spina), passing through “Beyond the emergency – restoration after the flood of 2018 “, up to” The vase on the vases “, which can be visited until 11 September and which is part of the program for the anniversary of the discovery of the Bronzes, in a vision that includes all the Magna Greece.

National Jatta Museum of Ruvo di Puglia

Right in Magna Graecia, in its history, he immerses this exhibition, which includes over 40 works from the Jatta National Museum of Ruvo di Puglia. And it does so from an unusual perspective: that is, the display of vases decorated with scenes whose protagonists use vases. A journey to discover the uses of time (in Puglia between the fifth and fourth centuries BC), through ancient art that once again speaks to us, describing, with precise lines and vivid colors, an era, reflecting it in ours.

A journey that plunges, in fact, into the social life of the time: the red of the exhibition – curated by the architect Claudia Ventura – surrounds the red that emerges from vases of various shapes, illustrated in the same exhibition. And so, cups, plates, jugs and amphorae seem to create, with the scenes represented, real stories: as in the vase in which the preparation of the young woman who is waiting to meet her future husband is reconstructed.

“The women’s vessels”

The section “The vases of women” is one of the four (the others are “The rite of wine”, “The warriors of Peucezia” and “Offers for the dead”) in which the exhibition is divided and which offer a picture of the different moments and rituals of the community, with very precise details (the parasol, the basket full of eggs, and many other elements and situations). And then, one of the most striking features, in addition to the splendid craters with red figures, is represented by the rhyta, or glasses in the shape of an animal’s head, defined as “the glasses of heroes”: the collector Giovanni Jatta showed a predilection for these finds , so much so that in the Ruvo di Puglia museum there are so many that they constitute “a collection within a collection”. Like the same exhibition hosted at the Museum of Reggio Calabria: a “path within the path” that crosses the history of Magna Graecia.

“The vases on the vases – Masterpieces from the Jatta Museum of Ruvo di Puglia” 12 May – 11 September 2022 National Archaeological Museum of Reggio Calabria