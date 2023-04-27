What time does Cristina Kirchner speak today in La Plata: what will she say

In the midst of the exchange rate shot that put the Government in check, Cristina Kirchner will reappear today and everything indicates that she will renew her criticism of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). These questions will resonate, while the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, carries out a renegotiation to prevent the program from falling due to the failure to meet goals.

The ruling party hopes that the vice president will throw some signal that will serve to order the troops electorally, in the midst of an operational clamor from a sector of Kirchnerism to reverse the decision not to be a candidate, which they attribute to an alleged “proscription” against him orchestrated by the Judiciary.

The vice president plans to give a keynote talk to launch the Néstor Kirchner Justicialista School (EJNK), at the Teatro Argentino de La Plata at 6:00 p.m.. This is an emblematic scenario because it was the one that Cristina Kirchner chose to announce her candidacy for Senator, in 2005, and for President, in 2007.

A massive mobilization of sectors identified with the former president is expected, mainly from La Cámpora. For this reason, they will install giant screens in the vicinity of the theater.

The master class that Cristina Kirchner will offer was entitled “April 27, 2003-2023. The Circular Argentina. The IMF and its historic recipe for inflation and recession. Political fragmentation and economic concentration”.

Everything indicates that he will insist on his criticism of the IMF, just as other Kirchner leaders have done in recent days. Days ago, his son Máximo Kirchner was in charge of targeting the Fund. The national deputy and head of the Justicialista Party (PJ) from Buenos Aires recalled that he did not support the understanding with the Fund in Congress because he understood that “this agreement was going to have the consequences it is having.”

“It is unreachable and this drought has only accelerated the consequences. because aside This IMF, which financed Macri’s campaign with 45,000 million dollars, lent himAccording to President Macri himself, the money went to Argentina because there was a drought. If he lent that money at that time because there was a drought, ask me how we can return that money with a (drought) that generates 10 million fewer tons of grain than Macri had, ”Kirchner launched. Everything indicates that Cristina Kirchner will strengthen that position today.



