The current situation in which the Argentine peso continues to depreciate and the access to dollars As an increasingly cumbersome task, it can seem difficult to find savings options that preserve the value of money. However, there are alternatives that can be useful.

The inflation in Argentina it has been a matter of constant worry For those looking to protect their savings. Faced with a price increase of more than 100%, it is important to take steps to protect the money saved and prevent it from losing value over time.

There are different ways and instruments to save in Argentina. However, financial experts recommend studying the options very well when setting aside a portion of the income to invest. The objective: hedge against inflation.

The soybean dollar feeds the Leliq ball: more issuance and inflation

“By definition, the only instruments that theoretically guarantee a hedge against inflation are the bonds that adjust for the Reference Stabilization Coefficient (better known as CER). These pay inflation plus an interest rate bonus,” he began his explanation. Walter Naumanncertified financial adviser (AFC) and Ideal in Capital Marketin statements to PROFILE.

“Today there is a gap in this class of titles due to the political uncertainty of the election year. Those that expire before the presidential elections yield inflation plus approximately 1.7%while those that would pay after the presidential elections would give a return of between 11% and 14% over inflation,” added Naumann.

“Now the fact to take into account is whether official inflation will be a real measurement in the future and these bonds end up giving a true hedge against inflation or not. Other bonds that can hedge against inflation are Dual Bonusesthat they will pay either inflation or official devaluation, whichever is higher of the two”, he assured.

How can those who do not have access to the savings dollar or the MEP become dollarized?

In simpler words, what the expert consulted by PROFILE means is that there is some papers that give performance, but it depends on when they expire. If they do it before the elections, they give a little more money. If they win later, they give even more.

However, You have to be careful because perhaps that money is not enough to buy the things that are wanted in the future. There are also other titles that promise to give more profits if inflation or devaluation rise, but it remains to be seen if they keep their promises.

To hedge against inflation

There are two instruments that have the objective of having a yield that provides coverage against the high inflation of the local economy. In this sense, Maximilian Donzelli, Head of Research de IOL invertironlinesuggests positioning itself in the letter CER and the discount bill maturing in June of this year, the X16J3 and S30J3 respectively. To date, these instruments have a monthly return of 6.7%which should be above expected inflation for the coming months.

What are the Letters?

The Letters are short-term public debt securities issued by the National Treasury to finance itself. They are a low-risk investment alternative that, as an advantage, allows the investor to know in advance When and how much will they pay?

Unlike deposits to fixed term, these instruments also have the advantage that they can be sold before maturity if the investor wants to do so. These instruments can be useful to boost savingswhile allowing protect investor capital before the rise in prices of the Argentine economy.

For investors who want to invest thinking in the short term, from IOL they suggest adding the discount bill of the national treasury maturing on April 28, 2023 (S28A3); which is equivalent to a term similar to 30 days, but with a yield that can exceed 10 annual percentage points to that of a fixed termaccording to Donzelli.

For people looking to position themselves in pesos for more than 30 days, the renowned broker recommends taking a position in the national treasury letter X16J3. This letter with maturity on June 16, 2023 operates with a considerable volume and to date has a return above inflation by 3 percentage points per year.

An example

Each of these recommendations allows generating monthly returns close to 6.8%. Therefore, if we assume an investment with an amount to be invested of $100,000, the investor achieves a monthly income of $6,800 that allows you to beat a fixed term and offset expected inflation.

To beat the financial dollar

If alternatives are sought that allow beat the financial dollarDonzelli suggests the Telecom Negotiable Obligation (TLC5O), which matures in August 2025 with a yield in dollars to date of 8.7% per annum, beating US inflation.

Along the same lines, Donzelli considers that it would be optimal to have exposure to the YPF Negotiable Obligation (YMCHO) maturing in 2026. In the latter case, it has the advantage that you can trade with low amounts of 10 dollars, allowing access to an annual return in US currency of 7.6%. Both instruments can be purchased with pesos.

LR/nt