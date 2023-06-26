What to play this week (2023 6.26-7.2): “Super Detective Case Book: Fog and Rain Puzzle Palace” and so on_Game_Player_Ongoing

Original title: What to play this week (2023 6.26-7.2): “Super Detective Event Book: Fog and Rain Puzzle Palace” etc.

What to play this week (2023 6.26-7.2): “Super Detective Event Book: Fog and Rain Puzzle Palace” etc.

This week A9VG continues to bring you new game inventory, and at the end of June, let’s see what other works you can’t miss.

Detailed video (release date/platform/language, etc.):

HD video address

introduction:

“Amusement Park Dream Story”: an exciting fantasy amusement park management game. Freely build ferris wheels and roller coasters, and you can also participate in the popularity contest after selecting a mascot.

“Kingdom in the 80s”: an independent expansion of the “Kingdom” series, will take you on a grand micro-strategy base to create a single-player adventure, defend the town, resist mysterious greedy creatures, and reveal the secrets of your family’s past.

Life Unsupported (Early Access): This is a space-themed survival adventure game. The player will play a survivor on a spaceship in outer space, because an accident has caused a terrible disaster, and you are now trapped on the spaceship in space. Players need to use all available materials around to survive, and build a temporary spaceship that can survive and be used continuously, otherwise you will not see the sun of tomorrow.

Choo Choo Survivor: Train Survivor Game Command your train to travel safely in this post-apocalyptic zombie wilderness. Upgrade your firepower to destroy the ever-increasing hordes of deadly zombies.

Little Friends: Isle of Dogs: Walk around beautiful islands, dig for hidden treasures, build and expand resorts while raising your beloved pup and embark on a journey just for you and him on this tropical island. friendship.

Harvest Moon Welcome! Life is Beautiful: Lay the groundwork for your new farm in the peaceful town of Forgotten Valley. Bring life to the land by growing crops and raising animals, find love among the friendly neighbors of town, and create enduring memories with a family that is all yours.

“Shoguns vs. Wars”: A turn-based combat game with meat pigeons and deck building elements, move and attack at the right time, upgrade your actions and decks, and get ready to take on the generals.

“Life in Sludge 2”: A first-person street destruction simulation game under the tide of mud, inheriting the characteristics of the first “Life in Sludge”-but with twice the “secrecy”. Explore a bigger, weirder, and better open world, unearth secrets one after another, meet weird people, experience spoofs, and of course there are plenty of places where you can graffiti.

Straightforward Castle: This is a competitive tower defense game. Each player has a different task within the tower, and together they work to create new soldiers and develop strategies to capture the opponent’s tower. Plan your strategy well, because this war waits for no one!

“Combination Man”: This work is based on the anthropomorphism of chemical elements. The male character in the game is a volunteer with the power of chemical elements. Players will act as catalysts to promote their combination and trigger chemical reactions. According to the player’s choice of combining Zhixian officials to create fetters, 45 divergent routes can be generated, with a total of more than 90 endings.

“Quintuplets of Flower Marriage Five Elimination Plots Collection”: This work is a console gamification of one year’s story in the elimination puzzle mobile game “Quintuplets of Quintuplets Can’t Divide the Elimination Game into Five Equals”, The elimination game is omitted, only the text ADV part is kept, and various event cards during the past year are also included.

“Xicatrice”: The background of this game is that humans can use superpowers called superpowers. The player will play a teacher, instruct a special force composed of 7 students, and improve the students’ abilities by arranging courses to fight monsters. fighting.

“Wasteland Empire: Human Revival (Early Access Version)”: It is a wasteland version of 4X strategy game similar to “civilization”! The game takes the post-apocalyptic earth as the stage. Survive in the rampant wasteland, but also work hard to develop and fight to build a strong enough empire, ready to face the rebel AI that once destroyed the world again.

Slavic Punk: Veteran: This is an action shooter game based on the work of Polish science fiction and fantasy author Michal Golkowski. The story follows a private eye, Jaanus, who battles the businesses and gangsters who control the streets in order to solve an unexpected case surrounding a stolen data carrier.

“AEW: Fighting Forever”: Combining traditional arcade wrestling and All Elite Wrestling (All Elite Wrestling) terminator and action, gathering a large number of AEW stars, multiple game modes, powerful career mode, massive customization options, more than 40 kinds of weapons , and more content, waiting for you to dig!

“Phantom Trickster”: The classic puzzle mystery adventure masterpiece is back! “Phantom Trickster” produced by Qiao Zhou, author of the “Ace Attorney” series, will launch the long-awaited HD remake. In addition to the simultaneous arrangement of the original music by the popular composer Homasa Kitagawa, who is in charge of the BGM of “Ace Attorney”, there are also new additions such as illustrations and BGM collections.

“Super Detective Case Book: Foggy and Rainy Palace”: This is a dark fantasy reasoning action game written by the development team of “Dangan Lunpa” and Xiao Gaohegang as the screenwriter. The trainee detective “Yuma” who lost his memory, and based on The “little god of death” possessed by some kind of contract on Yuma’s body will work together to solve the unsolved case in a strange city with constant rain all year round.

“Everybody 1-2-Switch!”: This is a party game enjoyed by many people. Players will be divided into two teams to compete and cooperate in various games. In addition to Joy-Con, the game can also use smartphones as controllers.

Return to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

