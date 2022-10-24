Original title: What to play this week: “Bayonita 3”, “Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 2022” and more

What to play this week: Beyonita 3, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 2022, and more

This week is full of masterpieces, and new games of all types are involved. Come here to see if there is anything you want to play.

Detailed video:

Game introduction:

“Mount and Blade II Bannerlord (Official Edition)”: New kingdoms are quietly rising. Wear long swords, tie up armor, recruit troops, and gallop on the battlefields of Calradia to win glory. Drain the ashes of the old world, create your own new world, establish a new hegemony, and become the overlord of Calradia!

Victoria 3: Travel to the exciting and transformative 19th century to build your ideal society. Balance the conflicts of interest in society and dominate the world.

Party Planner: Unleash your creativity, use the right equipment, and be creative enough to start preparing for a crazy party.

The Gate of Eden: The Frontier of Life: Follow a young scientist on a moving journey to explore the empty Gate of Eden. Find hope together and unravel the mysteries that haunt her and the world.

“Star Ocean 6 Divine Power”: The new game will return to the dual protagonist system, with the largest map ever, players can fly in the air and move in three-dimensional space.

“Night Back Three”: In the dark streets, there are terrifying “monsters” lurking. Turn on the flashlight, escape from the “monster” with the guidance of your heartbeat, and look for lost memories.

“Legend of Heroes 2 – The Crimson Original Sin – (Chinese Version)”: The Chinese version of “Legend of Li 2” is launched this time, the game depicts the appearance of people living in the gap between light and darkness. After further polishing the experience of the previous work, the new story is about to kick off!

Sackboy Adventures: The 3D platform jumping game comes to PC. Players will play a “Sackboy” and avoid enemies by jumping, running, attacking, etc.

“Ace Fisherman’s Fishing Aquarium”: The stage of this work is “Fun Fishing Aquarium Theme Park”, collect coins and expand the aquarium where the big fish roam!

“Sisters vs Sisters”: This game uses a real-time combat system. Players form a 3-person team to fight. During the attack, they can switch the operating roles to carry out continuous attacks. The four goddesses also participate in the battle in this game!

“SIGNALIS”: You will play as Magpie, a android mechanic who seeks a lost dream, solving cosmic mysteries, escaping terrifying monsters, scavenging supplies in an alien government facility, and struggling to survive.

Decoupage Mansion: Explore a mysterious mansion floor by floor in a decoupage-style Roguelite game. Solve puzzles, fight enemies and complete missions.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 2022: Throwing players into an unprecedented global conflict, the iconic members of Task Force 141 are returning.

“Resident Evil 8 Gold Edition + Resident Evil Re:Verse”: “Resident Evil 8 Gold Edition” not only has the plot DLC “Rose Phantom”, the third-person mode, but also adds available characters in the mercenary mode, and a multiplayer mode. “Re:Verse” will also be released on the same day.

“Beiyunita 3”: The latest work in the “Beiyunita” series, a witch with guns on all four limbs, who makes the enemy bow down with gorgeous movements! With new skills such as “Devil’s Disguise”, which merges with demons, and “Demon Slave”, which controls monsters at will, Beiyunita takes the stage all over the world and fights new enemies to the death.

