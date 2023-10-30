What to see in Kippur in Cellcom | the dresser

Three movies to see (again) on Cellcom on Yom Kippur (rumor says that the vod will work as usual):

01 Home Again / Everyone is coming home

A film by Hayley Myers-Shire, the daughter of Nancy Myers, so it could be considered a kind of Nancy Myers film. That is: this is a film in which the house and the interior design are one of its main stars. The plot is just an excuse to display an abundance of decorative pillows, baskets, design books and kitchen chairs like I have in the dining area. All this takes place in a beautiful historic house in California with Reese Witherspoon in the lead role and Candice Bergen as her mother.

02 Mean Girls

Tina Fey’s comedy that has become a cult film and will soon be celebrating its 20th birthday. A film that if you’ve seen it you’ll be happy to see it again, and if you haven’t seen it you should see it to understand network references related to wearing pink on Wednesdays, key dates like the third of October (it’s coming) and references to unknown characters named “Glen Coco “.

chef

Jon Favreau’s Phil Good comedy that he wrote, directed and produced, three key positions that allowed him to reliably cast Scarlett Johansson and Sofia Vergara as the women in his life. Note that this is a food movie, so it won’t work if you give braids (Dustin Hoffman and Robert Downey Jr. also play small roles there).

They didn’t enter the opening trio, but if I’ve already gone through the entire library, let it be:

Sofia Coppola’s Bling Ring, The Enchanted Princess, Dirty Dancing (a movie I hate but the rest of the world loves), Parasites and Triangle of Sorrows if you’re looking for quality movies that will leave you in a worse mood than you started with, full of Julia Roberts movies if you’re into Concept viewing (Mystic Pizza, Catch the Bride, August: Osage County), Ender’s Game, and Split Trilogy (I’m probably the only one who can watch this trilogy over and over and over again).

By the way, there is a real person named Glenn Coco and he is a good friend of Tina Fey’s brother.

Unrelated but it’s a good thing that happened: A surprise new album for De Nationale (at the weekend I have a date with them).

So turn on the laugh track

Everyone knows you’re a wreck

