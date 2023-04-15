Date night, cracking: comfortable pants + romantic shirt

Top row, left to right: Neely Lotten, Saks, H&M

Bottom row from left to right: Bell & Sue, Tres, Zara

Half romantic, half practical. just like you

Or: What to wear on a date (when you’ve been together for a hundred years)

It was published on Valentine’s Day in my column in Lasha



The internet is full of first date dress advice, some even research-based. Spoiler (for those who date men): studies prove that men react to the color red, but everyone agrees that the right thing to do is to wear an outfit that you feel comfortable in and that you think represents you properly.

But what do you wear on date number one thousand? With the person you live with? This is where the Internet abandons the research and offers romantic advice such as: give up the shirt with the holes and invest in a recently washed garment.

In American culture, the term “date night” grew: the day of the week/month when parent 1 and parent 2 go out without the children for a stormy evening that usually includes dinner and a movie. An alien who lands on Earth and watches movies dealing with the subject (for example: the movie “Date Night” starring Tina Fey and Steve Carell) will mistakenly believe that women are going out for routine entertainment in a dress and heels, a choice that always turns out to be a mistake because later in the movie the romantic couple will get into a lot of trouble and who will be the first victim? The dress, of course. The wearing-a-dress-for-date-night myth is so popular that on the everygirl website you can find a post called “Ten Date Night Combinations That Don’t Include a Dress”, oh! It is possible! But don’t be in a hurry to be happy as the suggested combinations include, among other things, a white blazer with short black leather pants, items that we all have at home. You already prefer a dress, you say? You can be understood. Instyle magazine also took up the topic and they offer a variety of clothes for the desired date, such as a pajama-style garment, an oversized shirt that is attached to the body with a belt or overalls.

A pajama-style outfit? Belt? It turns out that when the wisdom of the masses comes to help us wear something when we go to the movies, she uses Carrie Bradshaw as inspiration. We women who believed when they were told “you give birth as you live”, you won’t convince us now to go to the movie in pajamas if we don’t have pajamas at home (we have a whole closet full of pajamas at home, but not the pajamas that the magazine Instyle they mean them, they mean silk suits that would look great on us if we were regular Tik Tok stars in a temperate climate).

What is the solution, then? Well:

1. First of all, you don’t have to call it a date If it makes the topic stressful and raises questions like “what to wear”.

2. You don’t have to suddenly become a one hundred percent romantic being When you actually consist of 70% practicality, 20% sarcasm and a little romantic powder sprinkled on top. What you wear can represent exactly this complexity: both practical and a little romantic. Just like in life. That is: jeans with a shirt that you don’t get to wear every day.

>>>

