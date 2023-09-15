What was not seen from the presentation of Patricia Bullrich’s book

Patricia Bullrich filled the auditorium of the Faculty of Law of the UBA and was loudly applauded when presenting her book “From one day to the next. Measures to really change in the first 24 hours of government.” Live and surrounded by the leadership and various leaders of JxC, she gave a preview of some of those proposals if she were elected president.

However, the broadcast failed to show some facts that reflect the context in which the opposition force finds itself, such as some absences, cold greetings and statements by leaders who, despite not agreeing with the dollarization proposed Javier Mileydid not hesitate to leave a kind of praise for the liberal candidate.

Macri’s harangue to the public and the cold greeting with Larreta

The loudest applause from a packed room came in two instances: first, when the former president arrived Mauricio Macriwho sat in the middle and in the front row, waiting for the star of the night to arrive.

Patricia Bullrich: “We are the only ones who can end Kirchnerism forever”

When the head of the PRO arrived it was the other culminating moment. Before, the head of the Buenos Aires government arrived in a very low profile, Horacio Rodriguez Larretawho lost the internal to the falcons. He also sat in the front row, but it was conspicuous the cold greeting he gave to the former president before taking his place. The greeting he gave to her was even more energetic. Miguel Angel Pichettoand it was noticed.

Both Macri and Larreta were among the first to leave at the end of Bullrich’s speech, where on the outskirts they were already selling at $6.000 your book. The curious detail both at the beginning and at the end of the presentation is that the room chose to listen to the legendary band “The Beatles.” At the beginning with the song “Here comes the sun”, and at the end with “Cant buy me love”.

Lousteau and Carrió did not go and Vidal was not in the front row

In addition to Bullrich, Rodríguez Larreta and Macri, in that first row were Diego Santilli, Ernesto Saenz, Miguel Ángel Pichetto, Cristian Ritondo, Mario Negri and Federico Pinedo.

The surprise was the absence of Vidal in that first row, who also kept a low profile on the Buenos Aires afternoon this Thursday. This same behavior is what has been perceived for some time now from the former governor, who after lowering her presidential candidacy and supporting Larreta generated a short circuit with Macri and even with her own man proposed for the province, Ritondo, who also ended up without a candidacy. .

Milei with Tucker Carlson: “The State destroys wealth, we must end the grip of socialism”

On behalf of the Civic Coalition, yes now It was more expected that Elisa Carrió would not be there. Not only has she been distancing herself from Macri for months and questioning Bullrich’s “order” model, but her approach in public statements to Milei struck a chord. Meanwhile, her health problems and the defeat of her candidate Larreta in the internal elections hastened her decision to leave the campaign. Representing the CC were the legislators Maximiliano Ferraro and Hernán Reyes.

Another of the great absent figures was that of Martin Lousteauthe radical who fell by a few votes in the Buenos Aires internal race against Jorge Macri, candidate and cousin of Mauricio. From his surroundings they confirmed PROFILE that the senator could not go due to a family commitment.

No dollarization, but harmony with Milei

From the discursive point of view, Patricia Bullrich strengthened her direct confrontation with Unión por la Patria by ratifying the idea of ​​”destroy Kirchnerism“However, his team and various officials from the opposition coalition sought more to contradict the main difference they have with Milei’s economic model: dollarization.

As well as Carlos MelconianMinister of Economy of a possible JxC government, went through various media describing it as “impracticable”, the deputy Fernando Iglesias said to PROFILE what “The idea of ​​​​lowering taxes and reducing the fiscal deficit is good and we agree on that“. He also added the initiative to open Argentina to the markets, and ratified Macri’s “praise” for the La Libertad Avanza candidate.

Presidential debate, what you need to know: locations, issues and details of the five candidates

“There are two options for profound change, but only one with a political structure. We have deputies, senators and experience. Peronism would be the option without change, decadence, and then Milei is the change without experience, they only have three deputies. I prefer change with structure to carry out reforms,” ​​said Iglesias.

Likewise, he stressed that “all the experts have already said that dollarization cannot be done without going through hyperinflation, or using people’s savings or with debt that they still couldn’t even explain from where. There is no economic support.”

Regarding the measures announced Sergio Massa of remove VAT from products in the basic basketassured that although “it is good to lower taxes”, in this case “they are measures that what they do is increase the deficitwith which we do not agree.”

