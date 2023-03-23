Just minutes before Jey Mammon made his release on social networks about the accusations of sexual abuse against him, Lucas Benvenuto -the complainant- provided more details of the suffering he suffered. But also He took advantage of putting a stop to media exposure by requesting not to be harassed anymore.

«I want to ask please to stop harassing me. There are many media that call me if I stop. I haven’t been able to eat for two days, I haven’t been able to sleep. I want you to know that after every interview I give, I am devastated. Please, for me it is very important every time I speak and I hope this is understood”, began the young man who denounced having been the victim of a trafficking network at the age of 12.

“It was very difficult for me to rebuild myself as a person. There was a whole team of therapists and the road was very long for me to be here today. What can I tell you about ‘being here’? My life was at risk twice, there were two times that I tried to take my own life. I was even in intensive care twice and it was not known how I was going to wake up“he added.

“Since I had no response from the Justice, I had no other option than to give face and voice to my cases together with my lawyer, who was very important on this path. The last tool I had left was the media, so at least I could have social justice or true justice”, he continued in a sincere and emotionally charged account.

«When I went with a private lawyer I had an answer, when I went to the prosecutor’s office, the only thing we got was the resolution of a prescription. What happened is real, my story was true and there was consistency, but it was dismissed by prescription. In 2020, I knew inside me that I was not going to achieve anything from Justice, ”he insisted.

«I was very clear and that’s it. I already spoke, I already denounced. That’s it for me, I’m not going to save the world if I give an interview to expose these people. I need to recreate love inside of me, because it was what saved me. It took me a long time to smile again. I want to be happy”, closed the young man who asks for justice.

What Jey Mammon said about the complaint

After Jorge Rial confirmed today the dismissal of Jey Mammon from Telefe, the driver himself accused of sexual abuse decided to speak. She did so through a statement that she shared on her social media.

“Given the dissemination of a complaint that the Justice decided to prescribe, being a false episode in much of its content, I see myself in the need to inform that this action, which seeks unspeakable profits to the detriment of my people, is added to a persistent campaign of harassment and defamation“, Mammon began recounting in the writing.

The presenter of La Peña de Morfi dismissed the accusations and denounced that all it is an “extortion” campaign promoted by the complainant himself, Lucas Benvenuto. He also announced that he will begin with reprisals before the Justice as a result of what he considers a “defamation.”

What is the Telefe driver accused of?

On Tuesday on América TV, Lucas Benvenuto had presented himself as a victim of the driver of La Peña de Morfi.

Bevenuto had gone to the flat to talk about Corazza. He said that the detained producer contacted him when he was just 14 years old. He added that he had sexual conversations with Corazza but they never met.

“A year and a half ago I decided to make my last complaint because it takes time for me to be able to speak and denounce. This person is conducting a program on Telefe. He is a conductor and musician. I dated him from the age of 14 to 17. My mom has been aware of that. met him. My mom called her house to ask: Did Lucas arrive? He was 32 and I was 14.“Lucas told Karina Mazzocco’s A la Tarde program.

«I reported it in 2020, in the middle of the pandemic. The hearing was by Zoom and The prosecutor told me: we can’t do anything why the case prescribedIf you want to make this case visible in the media, you have to know that you’re not going to get anything from us because it prescribed. That word is the story of my life: prescribed,” he concluded in his story.



