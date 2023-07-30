What was the role of the ex-girlfriend of Joe Lewis, owner of Lago Escondido, in the information trafficking plot

This week it was learned that the businessman who owns Lago Escondido in Río Negro, Joe Lewis, was arrested in New York in the context of a case for abuse and insider trading. Finally, and after paying a million-dollar bail, the tycoon was released.

However, he is not the only person involved in the cause. In addition to Patrick O’Connor y Bryan Waughtwo pilots employed by the businessman for his private jets, is also mentioned his ex-girlfriend, Carloyn Carter.

For the prosecution, Lewis used his position of power on the boards of different companies to access privileged information that he later used for selected people around him to carry out stock market operations exempt from all risk and with the assured guarantee of achieving immediate economic benefits.

But what was Carter’s role in this plot? The prosecutor in the case, Damian Williams, dedicates several points to substantiate that Joe Lewis He advised his ex-partner with confidential corporate data so that he could invest in the bag.

In this plot Carolyn played a fundamental role as a negotiator. “Lewis unlawfully provided material non-public information to (Carolyn) Carter,” the file says at one point.

“Lewis provided Carter with the funds that she used to open an account with the stockbroker. (N. de la A.: this one is referred to by a number, not by name, because he is one of the witnesses) in November 2016. He then often guided Carter’s investment strategy. For example, he encouraged Carter’s first trade on March 15, 2017, which was the purchase of biotech stock. And between his first trade in March 2017 and the end of October 2019, Carter only traded stocks that the fund and/or Lewis had invested in. In fact, Carter would sometimes email Lewis when one of these companies was doing particularly well or poorly, on a given trading day,” he expands.

The file also details what the sentimental relationship of both was like. This is such a close relationship that they understood each other for about 7 years. “Lewis and Carter had a close personal relationship, which made Carter realize that Lewis confided in him confidential information.”, the letter specifies.

For the moment, Carolyn Carter did not appear in court in New York. Neither was it mentioned in any statement or in international journalistic articles following the case, whether she had or will have to pay any bail as the pilots Patrick O’Connor and Bryan “Marty” Waugh, and Joe Lewis himself had to do.

Joe Lewis arrested in New York: his background

The owner of the football team Tottenham Hotspuramong other investments, had already been accused of having moved from 2019 to 2021 material non-public information about some companies, and between 2013 and 2018, for having conspired to defraud Mirati Company, the US Securities and Exchange Commission, and investors.

While in Argentina, his property on the shores of the hidden lakein the province of Río Negro, generated various conflicts, since it currently prevents public access to that mirror of waterlocated near the international border with Chile.

In addition, the ranch was left in the middle of controversy at the end of last year after it was discovered that federal judges, prosecutors and government officials of the city of Buenos Airesin a group calling themselves “Los huemules”, will stay there at an invitation from Grupo Clarín.

That trip gave rise to a case for alleged gifts, which after originally being processed in Bariloche, reached the courts of Commodore Pywhere he continues his treatment.

With information from AFP and Profile





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

