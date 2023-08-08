what will be their future after the ferocious attack

This Sunday, four people suffered significant injuries as a result of the fierce attack of a pitbull dog in Rosario. A police officer must have intervened in the incident, who the animal shot him to try to contain the situation.

The dog managed to survive and after receiving veterinary attention, finally this Monday night he was discharged.

“He already ate and drank water. Tomorrow Justice will decide where he will have to go”, commented Carlos Cossia, the veterinarian who treated him, in dialogue with Telenoche.

And along these lines, he added: “Now the judge will decide if he goes back home or if he goes to a municipal center, where they do a bit of behavior rehabilitation. These dogs have a bite like any other, it’s just that they have a lot of power in their jaws. The fault is in the upbringing”.

The first-person account of the attack by a pit bull in Rosario: “He was possessed”

“I felt fear, but I prioritized life”, commented the policeman who intervened on the scene in dialogue with Cadena 3.

The cash said that he was driving his car in the area when he took the wrong street and saw what looked like a robbery, due to the screams, and stopped. It was then that he realized that it was a dog attacking several people.

“I went down without the gun, I left it in the car. The animal began to run to me, it was five eternal seconds. I got into a van, he too. I got to the car, he put his head in and threw the tarascon at me. He left me and grabbed a man, he looked like a piece of paper as he shook him. It punctured an artery, that’s why there was so much blood in the place,” he described.

“I grabbed the gun, found a safe place, and shot him in the hip. He released the man and wanted to attack me anyway, so I shot him again. All looking for security so as not to hurt anyone. I thought the dog was grabbing me. I shot him again. And he didn’t stop. The last shot was to the head, poor animal. It was crazy,” he said.

One of the victims spoke with Crónica Tv today and said that thanks to the police, he can tell what happened. “Yesterday I was going to the hardware store to buy some parts when the dog came and he jumped on my arm. I was able to get away and he grabbed my leg. Luckily the policeman came and released me. He saved my life, because he could have killed me.”said the man.

A witness explained that if the police had not intervened, someone could have died. “A man began to yell for help, we went out and saw that he was being attacked by the dog, all bloody. The dog was a pit bull, he was possessed. We went with a stick, shouting, calling the neighbors. The man did not want to give the dog a jacket, when he took his jacket off the dog attacked him again, ”said Gustavo.





