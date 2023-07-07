Home » what will happen after the storm and the flood
what will happen after the storm and the flood

by admin
what will happen after the storm and the flood

After storm that hit the north of Neuquén generating floods in the Neuquén river, the climatic conditions once again surprise the inhabitants. The National Meteorological Service (SMN) issued a new alert on Thursday for snow for this weekend in the province thatIt will affect the mountain range and the north of the town. In addition, the AIC He forecast rain for the rest of the province.

The SMN detailed the times and areas where there is a yellow alert for snow for the weekend:

Aluminé Mountain Range – Chos Malal Mountain Range – Loncopué Mountain Range – Minas Mountain Range – Picunches Mountain Range – Ñorquín Mountain Range: The area will be affected by Persistent snowfalls of varying intensity, some locally strong. Values ​​of accumulated snow between 15 and 30 cm are expected, and may be exceeded in a timely manner. In lower altitude areas, precipitation could be in the form of rain or a mixture of rain and snow.

Cordillera de Huiliches – Cordillera de Lácar – South of Aluminé: The area will be affected by persistent snowfalls of varying intensity, some locally strong. They wait accumulated snow values ​​between 15 and 30 cm, and can be exceeded in a timely manner. In lower altitude areas, precipitation could be in the form of rain or a mixture of rain and snow.

Rain forecast in Neuquén

The Interjurisdictional Basin Authority (AIC) warned of a “frontal system with rains for Neuquen.

rainfall they will start this Friday night and will run until and including Saturday night.

Towards the weekend there will be a entry of polar air and south wind so it will be unstable. There will also be likely snowfall in plateau areas and highlands on Saturday.


