What will happen when Ariana Grande sings hits of Jennie (Black Pink), NewJeans or Red Velvet?

The Ariana Grande video series singing Korean music makes the audience excited. However, these are essentially products of artificial intelligence.

The music industry is buzzing as songs made with AI technology keep popping up on the market. There, the voices of many popular artists have been faked by artificial intelligence in an extremely easy and sophisticated way. The series of products that have caught the attention of the audience recently include “Controlla” (Drake) performed by the voice of Ariana Grande, “No Role Modelz” (J. Cole) sung by Kanye West or “Cuff It”. (Beyoncé) performed by Rihanna…

Ariana Grande sings “OMG” by NewJeans.

Recently, a series of videos of Ariana Grande covering Kpop hits widely shared on Youtube have attracted much attention. In particular, hit songs like “OMG”, “Ditto” (NewJeans), “Cupid” (FIFTY FIFTY), “Solo” (Jennie), “Psycho” (Red Velvet) sounded new and strange. ear through the characteristic voice of the American artist. Fans can’t help but be surprised and find it interesting to listen to Ariana Grande sing or even rap fluently in Korean. But in reality, they are all created by AI. The support from modern technology has brought true sounds from the vocal color, pronunciation to even the female singer’s breath.

Ariana Grande hat “Solo” (Jennie).

Ariana Grande hat “Psycho” (Red Velvet).

However, besides the excitement, many viewers are also afraid of where the music industry will go in the future when artificial intelligence becomes more and more popular. Drake – one of the stars that has repeatedly been faked by AI, seems to have voiced displeasure. He posted on his personal page the rap “Munch (Feelin’ U)” by Ice Spice performed by himself with the annoying caption: “This is a drop of water.” In addition, copyright issues should also be noted. It is known that Universal Music Group has asked music streaming services such as Spotify or Apple Music to prevent artificial intelligence companies from accessing its copyrighted song store to create many fake tracks.

