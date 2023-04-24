What will the renationalization of El Chocón and the rest of the dams in the region be like?

Within 109 days, the directors of the Italian company Enel, who kept the shares of the El Chocón hydroelectric plant, they must hand over to the Secretary of Energy of the Nation the management of the dam and its power station without further formality than the signing of the respective minutes. If they failed to do so, the company would be fined a charge equal to 1% of annual turnover for each day of non-compliance.

The procedure is contemplated in the concession contract that the national government signed 30 years ago with Hidroinvest SA, a partnership between the National Electricity Company of Chile and CMS Generation of the United States.

The concession of this and the other dams built by a state company called Hidronor have a validity period of 30 years, with the possibility of extending that exploitation permit by 12 months. BLACK RIVER reported last week that the decision of the national government is to terminate the contracts and take charge of the operation of the plants.

There are nine works in dance

The decision opens a sea of ​​doubts about the future of these engineering works, which are nine.

Over the river Limay:

• alicura, which is in the hands of the American AES.

• Eagle Stonecontrolled by Central Puerto (Miguens-Bemberg).

• Pichi Picún Leufúwhose concession is managed by Pampa Energía.

• the chocónwhich is part of Enel’s assets.

• little stream (as El Chocón compensator it forms part of the same concession)

Over the river Neuquen:

• Colorado Hillswhich is a complex of four dams (Portezuelo Grande, Loma de la Lata, Plain Banderita and El Chañar), two reservoirs (Los Barreales and Mari Menuco) and only one hydroelectric plant.

The transfer of the facilities will take place on day of expiration of the concession period, which in the case of El Chocón is next August 11. The contract establishes that they will be delivered to a representative of the Secretary of Energy of the Nation.

And the AIC and the Orsep?

The future of the Interjurisdictional Basin Authority (AIC) and the Dam Safety Regulatory Agency (Orsep) should not be in doubt, although their financing, which comes from a percentage of the hydroelectric billing, should be.

For years this percentage has been calculated on a part of the billing, which has deprived organizations of sufficient funding for their budgets.

