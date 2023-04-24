Home » What will the renationalization of El Chocón and the rest of the dams in the region be like?
Entertainment

What will the renationalization of El Chocón and the rest of the dams in the region be like?

by admin
What will the renationalization of El Chocón and the rest of the dams in the region be like?

Within 109 days, the directors of the Italian company Enel, who kept the shares of the El Chocón hydroelectric plant, they must hand over to the Secretary of Energy of the Nation the management of the dam and its power station without further formality than the signing of the respective minutes. If they failed to do so, the company would be fined a charge equal to 1% of annual turnover for each day of non-compliance.

The procedure is contemplated in the concession contract that the national government signed 30 years ago with Hidroinvest SA, a partnership between the National Electricity Company of Chile and CMS Generation of the United States.

The concession of this and the other dams built by a state company called Hidronor have a validity period of 30 years, with the possibility of extending that exploitation permit by 12 months. BLACK RIVER reported last week that the decision of the national government is to terminate the contracts and take charge of the operation of the plants.

There are nine works in dance

The decision opens a sea of ​​doubts about the future of these engineering works, which are nine.

Over the river Limay:

alicura, which is in the hands of the American AES.

Eagle Stonecontrolled by Central Puerto (Miguens-Bemberg).

Pichi Picún Leufúwhose concession is managed by Pampa Energía.

the chocónwhich is part of Enel’s assets.

little stream (as El Chocón compensator it forms part of the same concession)

Over the river Neuquen:

See also  Dialogue with Zhang Yimou: Telling a good story is my lifelong ability to exercise | Daily Economic News

Colorado Hillswhich is a complex of four dams (Portezuelo Grande, Loma de la Lata, Plain Banderita and El Chañar), two reservoirs (Los Barreales and Mari Menuco) and only one hydroelectric plant.

The transfer of the facilities will take place on day of expiration of the concession period, which in the case of El Chocón is next August 11. The contract establishes that they will be delivered to a representative of the Secretary of Energy of the Nation.

And the AIC and the Orsep?

The future of the Interjurisdictional Basin Authority (AIC) and the Dam Safety Regulatory Agency (Orsep) should not be in doubt, although their financing, which comes from a percentage of the hydroelectric billing, should be.

For years this percentage has been calculated on a part of the billing, which has deprived organizations of sufficient funding for their budgets.


To comment on this note you must have your digital access.
Subscribe to add your opinion!

Subscribe

You may also like

Boca draw in Rosario and victory for San...

ELLE’s 35th anniversary art exhibition, what is there...

Marenzi explains the future of Herno, from the...

The Air Jordan 7 Classic Color “Chambray” Is...

He does everything right: Lionel Scaloni broke it...

Real blue today: how much is it trading...

Black Eyed Peas Classic Song “Where Is The...

Are the storms coming back to Neuquén and...

Regardless of style, the Asian Games theme music...

Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon travels to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy