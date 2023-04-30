What you need to know about the new edition of the National Festival of the Patagonian Chef in Pehuenia

A dream weekend is coming. In a natural setting par excellence where renowned chefs from the area, the country and neighboring countries will show their art in the kitchen. It is that once again the town of Neuquén Villa Pehuenia – Moquehue lights the fires on May 5, 6 and 7.

Autumn is the season chosen to taste and savor the best of Patagonian cuisine in Villa Pehuenia – Moquehue, where the seventeenth edition of the Patagonian Chef Festival will take place, this being its first edition as a National Festival. There are three days for chefs and diners to have the opportunity to discover and rediscover flavors and aromas of the river and mountains.

In this edition, the National Festival of the Patagonian Chef proposes, in addition to a majestic setting with the Aluminé and Moquehue lakes melted into a forest of ancient pehuenes, working with the most outstanding products of Patagonia mixed with the creativity of the best chefs. .

This tasty weekend will take place in the physical activity room I and annexed spaces, in the Shopping Center, on the way to the peninsula. The hours for the public will be:

– Friday 5: from 12 to 1. The official opening will be at 7:00 p.m.

– Saturday 6: from 10 to 1.

– Sunday 7: at 1:00 p.m. there will be cooking master classes: Seal of Distinction of Neuquén Gastronomy. Chefs: Neuquén cooks with the country. All the chefs of the 2023 edition will participate. Special dissertation: Gastronomy after the pandemic.

At the same time, but in the Patio de cocina regional there will be traditional music, payada. The end of the event will be at 17.

The public has its space

The Andean gastronomic event premieres its title of National Holiday this year. For the convenience of locals and visitors, the meeting place has an auditorium for cooking master classes, with a capacity for 400 people and open to the public on Friday and Saturday from 2:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

In the pgourmet kitchen patio There will be meals, craft beers, regional cocktails and wines, with a dining room and stage for shows.

In it Regional cuisine patio, in the open air, they will find food stalls, table spaces and benches. With terraces overlooking lagoons, mountain range and Batea Mahuida volcano.

He Courtyard delights of the Cordillerais a covered space with pastry stalls, a cafeteria, teas and a confectionery room.

There is also a Walk of crafts and productionwith stalls selling unique gastronomic pieces and art.

He Product Market has its place with Argentine and export products.

The Terrace of the Neuquén Gastronomy Seal of Distinction, outdoor space with the presence of more than 20 chefs from Neuquén and the country. Presentations of products, techniques, and gastronomic innovation and cooking master classes.

There is also a space for Gastronomic Training and Trainingmain auditorium with lectures and special presentations that will take place on Saturday and Sunday from 10.



