While subversive, this season reinterprets the brand’s history through an iconic visual language established earlier and a collection of haute couture and accessories. Looking back on the past, only for the future, this collection aspires to combine high-end craftsmanship with vibrant creativity, bringing a new meaning to the blue that represents the brand.

adidas Originals

adidas Originals

For the Fall/Winter 2022 collection, the design direction incorporates the sports DNA and archival elements of the adidas brand, drawing inspiration from the rich tennis and 80s rap culture, and blending these designs with details and exquisite workmanship to project a representative A bold vision for the future. While some styles are crafted in the iconic pique material, complemented by pastel tones, this collection is inspired by Challenger’s classic sportswear in its cut lines and design language, and strives to create refined designs through the combination of form and material and the control of details. .

Some of the styles in the series have subtle inspiration references to the Colorado and Chile62 styles extracted from the brand archives, extracting the triangular tangent design in contrasting colors to bring a more novel and noble remodeling, such as wool coats, Polo shirts, The tennis skirt is further upgraded with a fitted fit and premium fabrics, as well as GORE-TEX technology applied to select styles.

adidas Originals

adidas Originals

Product highlights include a visually disruptive down jacket, a cold-resistant wool track top and matching wool sweatpants, a COLORADO BV down jacket reimagined with a bold new design, a stylish BV ESS hoodie, and recycled materials. Manufactured BV Archive Cap.

The second wave of adidas Originals Blue Version 2022 autumn/winter series will be available on the CONFIRMED APP, adidas APP, adidas WeChat applet, and adidas official website on September 16, 2022. Please download CONFIRMED APP in advance for online release information.