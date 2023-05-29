What’s wrong with Fan Bingbing? Related information about Fan Bingbing’s recent tax evasion incident_新广网

guide Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. What’s wrong with Fan Bingbing? Many people don’t know about the recent Fan Bingbing tax evasion incident. Let’s take a look now! 1. Fan Bingbing…

1. What happened to Fan Bingbing? The recent Fan Bingbing tax evasion incident, what happened to Fan Bingbing? Recently, Cui Yongyuan and Feng Xiaogang broke up, exposing the phenomenon of yin and yang contracts in the entertainment industry. One of the contracts exposed by Cui Yongyuan belonged to Fan Bingbing, and then the tax department began to intervene in the investigation.

2. Fan Bingbing seems to have disappeared for a few months in the middle, and the results of the recent investigation came out.

4. According to the latest investigation results, Fan Bingbing needs to pay taxes and fines totaling more than 800 million yuan.

5. Xinhua News Agency reported that Fan Bingbing earned 30 million yuan from the movie “Big Bombing”, but she evaded 7.3 million yuan in taxes by splitting the contract. In addition, the company she served as the legal representative owed 248 million yuan in taxes and 134 million yuan in tax evasion. September 30,

6. The tax department issued him a huge fine.

8. First, Fan Bingbing needs to pay more than 800 million in taxes, late fees, and fines.

9. Second, Fan Bingbing was punished by the tax department, which did not constitute a crime.

10. Third, Fan Bingbing’s agent destroyed accounting vouchers and accounting books, and was taken criminal coercive measures by the public security organs for suspected crimes.

11. Fourth, the State Administration of Taxation has launched an accountability procedure to hold accountable tax authorities who fail to perform their duties in accordance with the law.

12. Fifth, the tax authorities deployed to carry out self-examination and self-correction of the film and television industry. Those who take the initiative to pay taxes before the end of the year will be exempted from administrative penalties, and those who refuse to make corrections will be dealt with severely according to law.

13. Since the Internet broke the news, rounds of debates have made netizens choose to stand in line, and the yin-yang contract is confusing.

14. Today, the administrative penalties for tax evaders are revealed to the world. Ding Mao is guilty of pulling out carrots and bringing out mud. Not only did Fan Bingbing settle the matter because of the yin-yang contract, but other illegal issues of tax evasion were also punished by law.

15. Fan Bingbing’s tax evasion incident Fan Bingbing’s tax evasion incident finally came to light. Cui Yongyuan confirmed this through media reports. The long-term impact of this incident on Fan Bingbing is greater than reality. As long as Fan Bingbing pays nearly 900 million in taxes, he will be fine, don’t be afraid.

16. But in the long run, this incident will be a blow to Fan Bingbing and the star team behind her. The days of high-paid stars will come to an end, and you will not be able to make quick money easily in the future.

17. Why is Fan Bingbing able to survive in the short term? Fan Bingbing has been under investigation by tax authorities since his disappearance in mid-May. Now, at least, he paid the fine and stayed out of jail. For people like Fan Bingbing, they can still make money without money.

18. It is not worth spending several years in jail for tax evasion like Liu Xiaoqing did. Now that the tax department says that paying the fine will not guarantee safety, she can rest easy.

19. But in the long run, Fan Bingbing will face two major problems, and her follow-up income may plummet. First, although Fan Bingbing was fined more than 800 million yuan, this incident shows that a star like Fan Bingbing really has a yin and yang contract, and your income is so high.

20. Don’t even want to bear the minimum tax burden. Who would dare to cooperate with a problematic star like Fan Bingbing in the future? Even if Fan Bingbing’s price is added, it will plummet.

21. Second, after this incident, the entertainment industry will set off a big storm to rectify the chaos of high film remuneration, and the upper limit of star film salary will be strictly limited. I’m afraid it will be impossible to get too high a salary in the future, and female stars like Fan Bingbing who have a criminal record of tax evasion will always be the object of supervision by the tax department.

22. In this life, it is impossible to engage in yin and yang contracts, and it is impossible to evade taxes.

23. In short, even if Fan Bingbing apologizes again, people across the country will not forgive her for tax evasion. In the past few years, Fan Bingbing’s career has been too smooth, and he is a bit light-headed, but this will be a turning point, and Ye Fan, who is at his peak, will fall from above. After being fined 800 million by the tax authorities,

24. It will be difficult for Fan Bingbing to make money in the future, and the entire entertainment industry will also be punished. The problem of high star remuneration will be greatly reduced.

25. The case of Fan Bingbing is the case with the largest amount of tax evasion by individuals handled by the taxation department of our country in recent years. The tax department imposed a fine of 0.5 times to 4 times on Fan Bingbing and his company’s 4 types of tax evasion behaviors, of which the 4 times fine for Fan Bingbing’s splitting of the contract reached 240 million yuan.

26. Legal experts and people in the literary and art circles believe that the penalties imposed by the taxation department in accordance with the law are conducive to maintaining the authority and seriousness of my country’s tax laws, promoting the sustainable and healthy development of the film and television industry, and enhancing the awareness of the whole society to pay taxes according to law.

27. According to the Tax Administration Law of our country, if a taxpayer evades tax, fails to pay or underpays the tax payable, the tax authority shall pursue the unpaid or underpaid tax, overdue fine, and impose a penalty of 100% of the unpaid or underpaid tax. A fine of not less than 50 per cent but not more than five times.

28. ‘The yin-yang contract is a problem that has been strongly reflected by all walks of life for a period of time. Shi Zhengwen, director of the Fiscal and Taxation Law Research Center of China University of Political Science and Law, said that the tax authorities imposed severe penalties on Fan Bingbing for splitting up the contract, reflecting the basic principle of equal penalties.

29. Serve as a strong educational warning for similar tax-related violations in the future.

This article is about what happened to Fan Bingbing. The relevant information about the recent Fan Bingbing tax evasion incident has been shared here. I hope it will be helpful to everyone.