What’s your favorite episode? Recently, many friends can see this sentence in the barrage or comment area of ​​a video. Many friends want to know what kind of stalk this is and where it comes from. The following editor brings you a favorite episode of stalk introduction.

1. Introduction

This stalk is a bullet screen posted by netizens at the beginning of each episode of the animation “Neon Genesis Evangelion” to express their love for this episode.

After becoming a stalk, this barrage will appear in almost every episode of the “EVA” series, including fan creations, to express everyone’s love for the work.

Recently, this stalk has appeared in various videos, expressing liking for the content of the video.

2. Introduction of EVA

“Neon Genesis Evangelion” is a Japanese animation work jointly produced by GAINAX and Dragon Son Studio, referred to as EVA. It premiered on TV Tokyo in Japan from October 4, 1995 to March 27, 1996, with a total of 26 episodes. Anno Hideaki serves as the main screenwriter and chief director, Sadamoto Yoshiyuki serves as the character design, and Ogata Emi, Hayashihara Emi, Miyamura Yuko, Sanshi Koto and others serve as the main dubbing.

The work is based on the world of 2015 when the “Second Shock” disaster occurred. It mainly tells the story of 14-year-old boys and girls who control the huge universal humanoid decisive weapon “EVA”, and the mysterious enemy who attacked the 3rd New Tokyo City ” The story of the battle between the Apostles.

During the broadcast of the film, the ratings were sluggish, but after the end of the play, it caused a strong reaction of mixed praise in the society. Along with “Space Battleship Yamato” in the 1970s and “Mobile Suit Gundam” in the 1980s, it became the third-generation animation work that influenced later animation works, triggering an animation boom. In 1997, the theatrical animation “Evangelion Air/Sincerely For You”, which was different from the TV anime series ending (the 25th and final episode), was released.

The above is all about the content of my favorite episode.

