WhatsApp is preparing a novelty for its messaging application that will allow you to record and send messages in a short video format, the first tests of which have been found in beta for the iOS operating system.

The new tool will replicate the operation of voice messages but through the camera, so that users can record and send short videos of up to 60 seconds, as shared by the WABEtainfo portal.

This specific feature for video messages has been localized to the TestFlight beta program for iOS, in version 23.6.0.73. And, contrary to what currently happens with sending any video through the ‘app’, this novelty will not allow you to save or forward the video message.

The specialized portal has also indicated that video messages will be protected with end-to-end encryption, preventing malicious third parties from accessing their content.

