The voting for Weibo Night 2023 has started. Friends can vote for their 2022 Weibo KING&QUEEN. The stars who have confirmed their participation include Yang Mi, Liu Shishi, Wu Lei, Gong Jun, etc. We are still looking forward to more People joined, let’s take a look at the relevant information of Weibo Night.

Where to watch Weibo Night live broadcast in 2023?

The Weibo app can watch the live broadcast of Weibo Night. At present, the live broadcast of “Weibo Night” can be watched at the Weibo account “Weibo Night”. In addition, iQiyi will also broadcast live.

Weibo Night is a comprehensive honor ceremony hosted by Sina in mainland China. It was founded in 2004.

The honor ceremony is a comprehensive honor ceremony for annual inventory and selection of hot people and hot events of the year.

The important awards of Weibo Night are: Film of the Year, TV Series of the Year and Director of the Year.

Weibo Night Live Playback Platform

1. First open Weibo, search Weibo Night, and click to open the user.

2. After opening, find the live replay of Weibo Night in the works, open it, and click play to watch Weibo Night.

Weibo Night Guest List

The stars who are currently confirmed to attend Weibo Night, Cai Xukun, Gong Jun, Wang Hedi, Di Lieba, Yang Mi, Liu Shishi, Yang Ying, Zhao Lusi, whose red carpet are you most looking forward to?

