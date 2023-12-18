when and with what intensity

Much of Neuquén and Río Negro live during these hours atypical temperatures for this time of year, just three days before the start of summer. This Monday the thermometer in the valleys barely exceeded 20 degrees and even less heat is expected for tomorrow, Tuesday.

After the wind on Sunday in Neuquén and Río Negro and the severe storm that affected Bahía Blanca, the National Meteorological Service (SMN) has in force since 6 p.m. this Monday a yellow alert for storms for the north center of Neuquén for tomorrow, Tuesday.

The warning of SMN applies to the area delimited by these areas of the aforementioned departments.: east of Loncopué, east of Picunches, east of Ñorquín, west of Añelo, west of Pehuenches, south of Chos Malal and south of Minas.

The storms will occur during the afternoon of this Tuesday in that area of ​​Neuquén.

What does a yellow alert for rain mean?

The yellow storm alert means that “the area will be affected by rain and storms, some locally strong. They may be accompanied by intense gusts, significant electrical activity, occasional hail and abundant falls of water in short periods. Accumulated precipitation values ​​between 10 and 20 mm are expected, and may be exceeded from time to time,” according to the SMN.





