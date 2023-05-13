When Chinese Science Fiction Literature Goes to the Spring where Hundreds of Flowers Bloom, the 3rd Children’s Science Fiction Nebula Award Released_Development_Works_Children

Original Title: When Chinese Science Fiction Literature Goes to the Spring when Hundreds of Flowers Bloom

From the movie “The Wandering Earth”, to the TV series “Three-Body Problem”, and to the most recent “Cosmic Exploration Editorial Department”, it is not difficult to see from the explosions of film and television works in 2023 that science fiction is becoming a popular theme in the creation of film and television dramas. Behind this, it reflects the vigorous development of Chinese science fiction literature.

“Chinese science fiction literature has never been so elated as it is today, and it is striding forward to the spring of blooming flowers.” On May 12, when a sonorous and powerful voice came from a multi-functional hall next to the Sanxingdui Museum, the 2023 Children’s Science Fiction The conference and the 14th Chinese Science Fiction Nebula Carnival were held here. Chinese children’s science fiction leaders such as Dong Renwei, Ma Chuansi, Chaoxia, Lu Yang, etc., as well as famous science fiction writers and critics Wang Quangen, Han Song, Yao Haijun, He Xi, etc., many science fiction writers, scholars, editors from the field of science fiction literature, and Practitioners in the science fiction industry gathered here to discuss the development of science fiction literature and children’s science fiction literature.

From 2021 to 2022, what will be the development trend of children’s science fiction literature? How many novel children’s science fiction works will meet young readers? What kind of appearance do writers engaged in children’s science fiction creation show? At the event site, not only the “2021-2022 Annual Report on Children’s Science Fiction Literature” was released, but also a large number of children’s science fiction books were released. At the same time, the third Children’s Science Fiction Nebula Award Ceremony was held, and the list of winners was announced on the spot.

“From the establishment of the Children’s Book Award in the 4th Global Chinese Science Fiction Nebula Awards in 2013 to the independence of the 11th Children’s Science Fiction Awards, children’s science fiction with unique oriental characteristics has flourished in China.” The main founder of the Children’s Science Fiction Nebula Awards , Chairman of the organizing committee Dong Renwei said in the opening ceremony. He said that the field of children’s science fiction literature today has grown from a few professional children’s science fiction writers to a team of more than a hundred first-line children’s science fiction writers including professional children’s science fiction writers, part-time children’s literature writers, mainstream science fiction writers, and literary writers; A few publishing houses and periodical houses have published and published children’s science fiction works to more than a hundred publishing houses and periodical houses.

Cui Xinping, Professor of Literature and Doctor of Letters, Taiyuan Normal University “At present, children’s science fiction is still dominated by serialized and typed books. Serialized books account for more than half. Among them, there are many works that have established a certain reputation and are loved by children’s readers.” “Robot” series, Jiang Bo’s “Boundless Quantum” series, Xiao Gaogui’s “Chinese Youth Journey” series, etc. At the same time, a single children’s science fiction work is more conducive to focusing and conveying a certain ideological core or spiritual core in terms of creative expression. “In addition, according to Dong Renwei’s statistics, more than 50 publishing houses have joined the children’s science fiction publishing army, and the trend is constantly increasing.” In addition to showing the vitality of children’s science fiction culture in China, Cui Xinping also talked about the problems existing in the development of children’s science fiction literature. Subsequently, all the awards of the 3rd Children’s Science Fiction Nebula Awards were also announced on the spot. Among them, the six main awards are: children’s science fiction writer Peng Liurong’s “Glowing Dust” won the 2021 Gold Award for Novelettes; Zuo Wenping’s “Round Girl” won the 2021 Short Story Gold Award, and at the same time won the 2019-2021 Rising Star Gold Award; Children’s science fiction writer Ma Chuansi won the 2021 Influential Writer Gold Award; Wang Weiying won the Editor Gold Award; Xu Yanli won the Critic Gold Award. Children’s science fiction writer Peng Liurong’s “Glowing Dust” won the Gold Award Cui Xinping, chairman of the judging committee, commented on Peng Liurong’s gold award novella “Glowing Dust” in this way: “The story is imaginative and lofty. The famous children's literature writer Li Shanshan's "Machine Girl" won the 2021 Low Fantasy Science Fiction Gold Award; the famous children's science fiction writer Peng Xuluo's "Savage Village" won the Youth Science Fiction Gold Award; Baoshu's "Extinct Ancient Land" won the Youth Science Fiction Award Gold Award; Jiang Yongyu's "Earth Crisis" won the gold award for popular science fiction works. In addition, the launch ceremony or new book promotion of 8 sets of children's science fiction series were held. Published by Beijing Juvenile and Children's Publishing House Co., Ltd., edited by Liu Cixin and Dong Renwei, "Global Chinese Children's Science Fiction Award Book Series", published by Zhejiang Juvenile and Children's Publishing House, and edited by Liu Cixin and Dong Renwei. All 8 sets of children's science fiction series will appear on the stage.

