On the 30th, the talk show competition program “Talk Show Conference 5” was launched. When the guest list for this season was announced, the news that Cheng Lu and Siwen participated together caused a heated discussion among the public. It is reported that this is Cheng Lu and Siwen’s first appearance together after their divorce, and many “divorce stalks” in the show also caused laughter on the scene.

It is understood that after Cheng Lu and Siwen officially announced their divorce, they both behaved very calmly. During the previous recording of the program, Cheng Lu also faced the ridicule of “divorce stalks” many times. But this time the two were able to compete in the same frame, which exceeded the expectations of netizens, which aroused everyone’s expectations.

In this episode, when Wang Jianguo analyzed the situation at the scene, he talked about “the top six didn’t come, in fact, is the top seven…” The person on the side suddenly realized that “top seven” and “ex-wife” were the same sound, and Cheng Lu jokingly answered Terrier: “The first six didn’t come and the ex-wife came” caused the scene to burst into laughter, and Siwen, who was sitting in front, was also laughed at by this sudden homophonic terrier.

In the later part of Cheng Lu’s anti-election, Siwen “feinted a shot” and almost stood up. The scene was also full of roars. Li Dan also joked: “Siwen didn’t stand up, it shows that the two still have feelings.” Na Ying retorted: “Divorce even if you have feelings?” The effect of the show was instantly full.

Netizens said, “Divorce stalks may be late, but they will never be absent.”

On July 23, 2020, Cheng Lu and Siwen officially announced their divorce, saying that the two broke up peacefully, but they would continue to cooperate in their careers and would not be affected by the divorce. It is reported that the two have participated in a talk show together, and they have been loved by many audiences because of their tacit cooperation. After the news of the divorce came out, many netizens expressed their great pity.

