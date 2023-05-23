When do I charge and how much is the extra amount?

Los retirees and pensioners will charge during June the first installment of the bonusthat is, the Complementary annual salary provided by the National Social Security Administration (ANSES) for this sector of the population.

Such estimates are about an extra amount corresponding to 50% of the highest credit received during the first semester of the current year and, as announced by the government body, will be charged in line with the regular June payment schedule.

The payment dates were made official this Mondaythrough the resolution 108/2023 of the Official Gazettewhere it was detailed the payment schedule in retirement and pensions for the next three months.

Retirees and pensioners: how much Christmas bonus I receive in June 2023

He first half bonus will be received by retirees and pensioners during Juneaccording to the completion of the ID. The second half of the complementary annual credit will be collected in Decemberas it happens annually.

As confirmed The chroniclerthe calculation of bonus for retirees and pensioners does not include any of the bonuses granted during the coming monthhence is calculated on the retirement basis.

Thus, it will translate into an extra amount of 35,481 pesos.

Retirees and pensioners: when do I receive the Christmas bonus in June 2023

He June payment schedule for retirees and pensioners during June is as follows:

+ Thursday June 8: documents ending in 0.

+ Friday June 9: documents ending in 1.

+ Monday June 12: documents ending in 2.

+ Tuesday June 13: documents ending in 3.

+ Wednesday June 14: documents ending in 4.

+ Thursday June 15: documents ending in 5.

+ Friday June 16: documents ending in 6.

+ Wednesday June 21: documents ending in 7.

+ Thursday June 22: documents ending in 8.

+ Friday June 23: documents ending in 9.

In cases of retirements and pensions with assets that exceed the amount established for the first payment intervalhe ANSES payment schedule It was planned as follows:

+ Monday June 26: documents ending in 0 and 1;

+ Tuesday June 27: documents ending in 2 and 3;

+ Wednesday June 28: documents ending in 4 and 5;

+ Thursday June 29: documents ending in 6 and 7;

+ Friday June 30: documents ending in 8 and 9.

He payment schedule for non-contributory pensions in June is the following:

+ Thursday June 1: documents ending in 0 and 1;

+ Friday June 2: documents ending in 2 and 3;

+ Monday June 5: documents ending in 4 and 5;

+ Tuesday June 6: documents ending in 6 and 7;

+ Wednesday June 7: documents ending in 8 and 9.

