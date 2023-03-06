The National Social Security Administration (CONSIDERED) informed the payment schedule of March 2023 for retired y pensioners; Non Contributory Pensions (PNC); holders of the Universal Child Allowance (AUH) and the Pregnancy Allowance (WOW); Family’s asignations; of single payment (Marriage, Birth and Adoption) and benefit for Unemployment.

Starting this March, the minimum retirement and the assignments will increase a 17,04% as a result of the Retirement Mobility Law. It will be the first increase of four throughout the year. The minimum retirement credit is $ 58.665,12​ and the maximum of $ 117.330. while the AUH y WOW reaches the $ 11.465.

In addition, a reinforcement bonus of $15.000 for retirees and pensioners. This will be delivered in March, April and May 2023. Therefore, the minimum will reach $73.665.

For its part, the increase will also be applied to different assignments relatives, who will have a new income limit of $404.062.

It is monday march 6 As of 2023, the beneficiaries of:

Non-contributory pensions (PNC): documents finished in 6 y 7 .

Unemployment benefit: all the completions of the document charge the plan 2 y 3.

One Time Payment Assignments: it is paid between February 3 and March 9 of all DNI endings.

ANSES: payment schedule for March 2023

Then, one by one, the collection dates of the benefits and allowances of the ANSES.

ANSES calendar

Non-contributory pensions (PNC)

From the 1st to the 7th of March Non-Contributory Pensions (PNC) will be paid according to the last digit of the DNI:

ID ending in 0 y 1 : Wednesday March 1

ID ending in 2 y 3: Thursday March 2

ID ending in 4 y 5: Friday March 3rd

ID ending in 6 y 7: Monday 6th of March

ID ending in 8 y 9: martes 7 of March

It should be remembered that they are currently available three lines in the program:

Non-contributory pensions for Disability

Non-contributory pensions by old age

Non-contributory pensions for mothers of 7 children

In March, those beneficiaries of the PNC for Disability and Old Age charge $ 41.064​ While for Mothers of 7 children charge $ $58.665. They also receive the bonus of 15,000 pesos.

Retirees and pensioners that DO NOT EXCEED $73,665

Taking into account the last digit of the DNI, the collection dates for the minimum retirement and bonus of $15,000 are the following:

Documents finished in 0 : Wednesday March 8

Documents finished in 1: Thursday March 9

Documents finished in 2: Friday March 10th

Documents finished in 3: Monday March 13

Documents finished in 4: martes March 14

Documents finished in 5: Wednesday March, 15th

Documents finished in 6: Thursday March 16

: Thursday Documents finished in 7: Friday March 17

Documents finished in 7: Friday March 17

Documents finished in 9: martes March 21st

From March to May, a reinforcement bonus will be granted $15.000 for retirees and pensioners

Retirees and pensioners that EXCEED $73,665

Taking into account the last digit of the DNI, the collection dates for the retirement that exceeds the minimum next to $15 thousand bonus are the following:

Documents finished in 0 y 1 : Wednesday March 22

Documents finished in 2 y 3: Thursday 23 of March

Documents finished in 4 y 5: Monday March 27th

Documents finished in 6 y 7: martes 28th March

y : martes Documents finished in 8 y 9: Wednesday March 29

Universal Child Allowance (AUH) and Food Card

With the use of the debit card, the collection dates are the following for those who receive the Universal Child Allowance (AUH) and the Food card:

Documents finished in 0 : Wednesday March 8

Documents finished in 1: Thursday March 9

Documents finished in 2: Friday March 10th

Documents finished in 3: Monday March 13

Documents finished in 4: martes March 14

Documents finished in 5: Wednesday March, 15th

Documents finished in 6: Thursday March 16

Documents finished in 7: Friday March 17

Documents finished in 8: Monday March 20

Documents finished in 9: martes March 21st

In March, the amount receivable for the Food card es:

By a child up to 14 years of age or with a disability: $12.500

By two children: $19.000

For three or more children: $25.000

Mother of more than 7 children with PNC: $25.000

Pregnant mother having a disabled child: $12.500

Pregnancy Allowance (AUE)

With the use of the debit card, the collection dates are the following for those who receive the Pregnancy Allowance (WOW):

Documents finished in 0 : Friday 10 of March

Documents finished in 1: Monday March 13

Documents finished in 2: Monday March 14

Documents finished in 3: martes March, 15th

Documents finished in 4: Wednesday March 16

Documents finished in 5: Thursday March 17

Documents finished in 6: Monday March 20

Documents finished in 7: martes March 21st

Documents finished in 8: Wednesday March 22

Documents finished in 9: Thursday 23 of March

Allowance for Prenatal and Maternity

ID ending in 0 y 1 : Monday March 13

ID ending in 2 y 3: martes March 14

ID ending in 4 y 5: Wednesday March, 15th

ID ending in 6 y 7: Thursday March 16

: Thursday ID ending in 8 y 9: Friday March 17

Family Assignments of Non-Contributory Pensions

From the March 8 to April 11 will be paid Family’s asignations of non-contributory pensions for all document endings.

There are three collection lines for Family Allowances of Non-Contributory Pensions:

Household allowance by daughter and son

Household allowance by Spouse

Annual School Aid

Single Payment Allocations (APU)

From the March 10 to April 10 the first fortnight will be credited the Assignments of single payment (APU) for all document endings.

Las One Time Payment Assignments They consist of amounts of money that are delivered only once in three collection lines:

Assignment by Birth

Assignment by Marriage

Assignment by Adoption

Unemployment benefit

The benefit for Unemployment Plan 1 will be credited from Wednesday March 22 according to the last digit of the document.

ID ending in 0 y 1 : Wednesday March 22

ID ending in 2 y 3: Thursday 23 of March

ID ending in 4 y 5: Monday March 27th

ID ending in 6 y 7: martes 28th March

y : martes ID ending in 8 y 9: Wednesday March 29

While the Plans 2 and 3 all completions of the document will charge from the March 3 to 11.

