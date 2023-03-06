The National Social Security Administration (CONSIDERED) informed the payment schedule of March 2023 for retired y pensioners; Non Contributory Pensions (PNC); holders of the Universal Child Allowance (AUH) and the Pregnancy Allowance (WOW); Family’s asignations; of single payment (Marriage, Birth and Adoption) and benefit for Unemployment.
Starting this March, the minimum retirement and the assignments will increase a 17,04% as a result of the Retirement Mobility Law. It will be the first increase of four throughout the year. The minimum retirement credit is $ 58.665,12 and the maximum of $ 117.330. while the AUH y WOW reaches the $ 11.465.
ANSES Negative Certification: how to process it to collect a plan in March 2023
In addition, a reinforcement bonus of $15.000 for retirees and pensioners. This will be delivered in March, April and May 2023. Therefore, the minimum will reach $73.665.
For its part, the increase will also be applied to different assignments relatives, who will have a new income limit of $404.062.
When do I charge ANSES: who receives benefits and allowances this Monday, March 6?
It is monday march 6 As of 2023, the beneficiaries of:
- Non-contributory pensions (PNC): documents finished in 6 y 7.
- Unemployment benefit: all the completions of the document charge the plan 2 y 3.
- One Time Payment Assignments: it is paid between February 3 and March 9 of all DNI endings.
Retirement: the “deja vu” of having to live on less than $200 a month
ANSES: payment schedule for March 2023
Then, one by one, the collection dates of the benefits and allowances of the ANSES.
Non-contributory pensions (PNC)
From the 1st to the 7th of March Non-Contributory Pensions (PNC) will be paid according to the last digit of the DNI:
- ID ending in 0 y 1: Wednesday March 1
- ID ending in 2 y 3: Thursday March 2
- ID ending in 4 y 5: Friday March 3rd
- ID ending in 6 y 7: Monday 6th of March
- ID ending in 8 y 9: martes 7 of March
ANSES Annual School Aid: how to access and how much I charge in March 2023
It should be remembered that they are currently available three lines in the program:
- Non-contributory pensions for Disability
- Non-contributory pensions by old age
- Non-contributory pensions for mothers of 7 children
In March, those beneficiaries of the PNC for Disability and Old Age charge $ 41.064 While for Mothers of 7 children charge $ $58.665. They also receive the bonus of 15,000 pesos.
Retirees and pensioners that DO NOT EXCEED $73,665
Taking into account the last digit of the DNI, the collection dates for the minimum retirement and bonus of $15,000 are the following:
- Documents finished in 0: Wednesday March 8
- Documents finished in 1: Thursday March 9
- Documents finished in 2: Friday March 10th
- Documents finished in 3: Monday March 13
- Documents finished in 4: martes March 14
- Documents finished in 5: Wednesday March, 15th
- Documents finished in 6: Thursday March 16
- Documents finished in 7: Friday March 17
- Documents finished in 8: Monday March 20
- Documents finished in 9: martes March 21st
Retirees and pensioners that EXCEED $73,665
Taking into account the last digit of the DNI, the collection dates for the retirement that exceeds the minimum next to $15 thousand bonus are the following:
- Documents finished in 0 y 1: Wednesday March 22
- Documents finished in 2 y 3: Thursday 23 of March
- Documents finished in 4 y 5: Monday March 27th
- Documents finished in 6 y 7: martes 28th March
- Documents finished in 8 y 9: Wednesday March 29
Retirees and pensioners: who and when have received the $15,000 bonus since March
Universal Child Allowance (AUH) and Food Card
With the use of the debit card, the collection dates are the following for those who receive the Universal Child Allowance (AUH) and the Food card:
- Documents finished in 0: Wednesday March 8
- Documents finished in 1: Thursday March 9
- Documents finished in 2: Friday March 10th
- Documents finished in 3: Monday March 13
- Documents finished in 4: martes March 14
- Documents finished in 5: Wednesday March, 15th
- Documents finished in 6: Thursday March 16
- Documents finished in 7: Friday March 17
- Documents finished in 8: Monday March 20
- Documents finished in 9: martes March 21st
In March, the amount receivable for the Food card es:
- By a child up to 14 years of age or with a disability: $12.500
- By two children: $19.000
- For three or more children: $25.000
- Mother of more than 7 children with PNC: $25.000
- Pregnant mother having a disabled child: $12.500
The ANSES increased the income limit of the AUH to $69,500
Pregnancy Allowance (AUE)
With the use of the debit card, the collection dates are the following for those who receive the Pregnancy Allowance (WOW):
- Documents finished in 0: Friday 10 of March
- Documents finished in 1: Monday March 13
- Documents finished in 2: Monday March 14
- Documents finished in 3: martes March, 15th
- Documents finished in 4: Wednesday March 16
- Documents finished in 5: Thursday March 17
- Documents finished in 6: Monday March 20
- Documents finished in 7: martes March 21st
- Documents finished in 8: Wednesday March 22
- Documents finished in 9: Thursday 23 of March
Allowance for Prenatal and Maternity
- ID ending in 0 y 1: Monday March 13
- ID ending in 2 y 3: martes March 14
- ID ending in 4 y 5: Wednesday March, 15th
- ID ending in 6 y 7: Thursday March 16
- ID ending in 8 y 9: Friday March 17
Family Assignments of Non-Contributory Pensions
From the March 8 to April 11 will be paid Family’s asignations of non-contributory pensions for all document endings.
There are three collection lines for Family Allowances of Non-Contributory Pensions:
- Household allowance by daughter and son
- Household allowance by Spouse
- Annual School Aid
ANSES family allowances: what requirements must be met to be a beneficiary in March?
Single Payment Allocations (APU)
From the March 10 to April 10 the first fortnight will be credited the Assignments of single payment (APU) for all document endings.
Las One Time Payment Assignments They consist of amounts of money that are delivered only once in three collection lines:
- Assignment by Birth
- Assignment by Marriage
- Assignment by Adoption
Unemployment benefit
The benefit for Unemployment Plan 1 will be credited from Wednesday March 22 according to the last digit of the document.
- ID ending in 0 y 1: Wednesday March 22
- ID ending in 2 y 3: Thursday 23 of March
- ID ending in 4 y 5: Monday March 27th
- ID ending in 6 y 7: martes 28th March
- ID ending in 8 y 9: Wednesday March 29
While the Plans 2 and 3 all completions of the document will charge from the March 3 to 11.
MS CP
You may also like