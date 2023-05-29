When do I charge ANSES: complete calendar with all the dates of June 2023

The National Social Security Administration (ANSES) communicated the payment schedules for the month of June for all its beneficiaries. Accreditations will begin on Thursday, June 1.

The payments of this body are intended for: retirees, pensioners, beneficiaries of Non-Contributory Pensions and holders of the Universal Child Allowance, Pregnancy Allowance, Family Allowances, Single Payment (Marriage, Birth and Adoption) and Unemployment Benefit.

Three reinforcement bonuses for retirees and pensioners

In the case of assignments, retirement and pensionsyour beneficiaries will receive a 20.92% increase planned for the month of June.

Likewise, the retirees and pensioners with the minimum they will receive the first installment of the monthly reinforcement and the half Christmas bonus.

Payment schedule for the month of June

Collection dates of Non-Contributory Pensions (PNC)

DNI ending in 0 and 1: Thursday, June 1.

DNI ending in 2 and 3: Friday, June 2.

DNI ending in 4 and 5: Monday, June 5.

DNI ending in 6 and 7: Tuesday, June 6.

DNI ending in 8 and 9: Wednesday, June 7.

ANSES: payment schedule for Monday, May 29

Retirement and pension collection dates with income that does not exceed $70,962

DNI ending in 0: Thursday, June 8.

DNI ending in 1: Friday, June 9.

DNI ending in 2: Monday, June 12.

DNI ending in 3: Tuesday, June 13.

DNI ending in 4: Wednesday June 14.

DNI ending in 5: Thursday, June 15.

DNI ending in 6: Friday, June 16.

DNI ending in 7: Wednesday June 21.

DNI ending in 8: Thursday, June 22.

DNI ending in 9: Friday, June 23.

ANSES: how to know how much I owe on a loan

Collection dates for Retirees and pensioners that exceed $70,962

DNI ending in 0 and 1: Monday, June 26.

DNI ending in 2 and 3: Tuesday, June 27.

DNI ending in 4 and 5: Wednesday June 28.

DNI ending in 6 and 7: Thursday, June 29.

DNI ending in 8 and 9: Friday, June 30.

ANSES retirees and pensioners: when do they begin to receive the bonus

Collection dates of Universal Child Allowances (AUH)

DNI ending in 0: Thursday, June 8.

DNI ending in 1: Friday, June 9.

DNI ending in 2: Monday, June 12.

DNI ending in 3: Tuesday, June 13.

DNI ending in 4: Wednesday June 14.

DNI ending in 5: Thursday, June 15.

DNI ending in 6: Friday, June 16.

DNI ending in 7: Wednesday June 21.

DNI ending in 8: Thursday, June 22.

DNI ending in 9: Friday, June 23.

Strengthen Work: how is the new simplified procedure to retire

ANSES retirements and pensions: how much is the increase for the month of June

In May, the Ministry of Economy together with ANSES announced a 20.92% increase that will impact the salary for the month of June. The minimum will pass from $58.646 to the $ 70.962. In this month the total income of a retiree, adding the bonuses and the half Christmas bonus, will be $121,407.

ANSES: recommendations to avoid fraud and detect scammers

In addition, a reinforcement was foreseen for minimum pensions and retirements that will follow the following increase scheme:

This June the extra will be 15,000 pesos.

In July it will go to 17,000 pesos.

And finally, in August it is expected that the reinforcement will remain at 20,000 pesos.

People who receive a pension or retirement up to twice the minimum will also receive a bonus of up to $5,000.

Increases in June for Non-Contributory Pensions (PNC) and Universal Child Allowance (AUH)

Other ANSES allocations will also receive increases. Here is a list of the expected increases:

Disability pension: $49,687.

Mothers of seven or more children: $89,134.

Old Age Pension: $49,687.

PUAM (senior adult): $56,778.

Important: Except for mothers of seven children or more, the rest of the pensioners will receive the reinforcement bonus of $15,000.

AUH: Will increase to $13,864 from June.

Added to this increase is the Food Card for those who have children up to 14 years of age. Adding up the benefits, this would be the magnifying box:

SV / LR