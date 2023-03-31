The National Social Security Administration (CONSIDERED) informed the payment schedule of April 2023 for retired y pensioners; Non-contributory pensions (PNC); holders of the Universal Child Allowance (AUH) and the Pregnancy Allowance (WOW); Family’s asignations; of single payment (Marriage, Birth and Adoption) and benefit for Unemployment.
Since March, the minimum retirement and the assignments increased a 17,04% as a result of the Retirement Mobility Law. The minimum retirement credit is $ 58.665,12 and the maximum of $ 117.330. while the AUH y WOW reaches the $ 11.465.
In addition, the second reinforcement bonus of $15.000 for retirees and pensioners, which decreases to 5,000 pesos for those who receive up to two minimum wages. This will be delivered until May 2023. Therefore, the minimum will reach $73.665.
For its part, the increase was also applied to different assignments relatives, who will have a new income limit of $404.062.
ANSES: payment schedule for April 2023
Then, one by one, the collection dates of the benefits and allowances of the ANSES.
Non-contributory pensions (PNC)
From April 3 to 11taking into account the holidays of Easterthe Non-Contributory Pensions (PNC) will be paid according to the last digit of the DNI:
- ID ending in 0 y 1: Monday April 3
- ID ending in 2 y 3: martes April 4
- ID ending in 4 y 5: Wednesday 5th of April
- ID ending in 6 y 7: Monday April 10th
- ID ending in 8 y 9: martes April 11
It should be remembered that they are currently available three lines in the program:
- Non-contributory pensions for Disability
- Non-contributory pensions by old age
- Non-contributory pensions for mothers of 7 children
In April, those beneficiaries of the PNC for Disability and Old Age charge $ 41.064 While for Mothers of 7 children charge $ $58.665. They also receive the bonus of 15,000 pesos.
Retirees and pensioners that DO NOT EXCEED $73,665
Taking into account the last digit of the DNI, the collection dates for the minimum retirement and bonus of $15,000 are the following:
- Documents finished in 0: Wednesday April 12th
- Documents finished in 1: Thursday April 13th
- Documents finished in 2: Friday April 14th
- Documents finished in 3: Monday April 17th
- Documents finished in 4 y 5: martes April 18th
- Documents finished in 6 y 7: Wednesday April 19th
- Documents finished in 8:Thursday April 20th
- Documents finished in 9: Friday April, the 21st
Retirees and pensioners that EXCEED $73,665
Taking into account the last digit of the DNI, the collection dates for the retirement that exceeds the minimum next to $15 thousand bonus are the following:
- Documents finished in 0 y 1: Monday april 24
- Documents finished in 2 y 3: martes April 25th
- Documents finished in 4 y 5: Wednesday April 26
- Documents finished in 6 y 7: Thursday April 27
- Documents finished in 8 y 9: Friday 28th of April
Universal Child Allowance (AUH) and Food Card
With the use of the debit card, the collection dates are the following for those who receive the Universal Child Allowance (AUH) and the Food card:
- Documents finished in 0: Wednesday April 12th
- Documents finished in 1: Thursday April 13th
- Documents finished in 2: Friday April 14th
- Documents finished in 3: Monday April 17th
- Documents finished in 4: martes April 18th
- Documents finished in 5: Wednesday April 19th
- Documents finished in 6: Thursday April 20th
- Documents finished in 7: Friday April, the 21st
- Documents finished in 8: Monday april 24
- Documents finished in 9: martes April 25th
In April, the amount receivable for the Food Card es:
- By a child up to 14 years of age or with a disability: $12.500
- By two children: $19.000
- For three or more children: $25.000
- Mother of more than 7 children with PNC: $25.000
- Pregnant mother having a disabled child: $12.500
Pregnancy Allowance (AUE)
With the use of the debit card, the collection dates are the following for those who receive the Pregnancy Allowance (WOW):
- Documents finished in 0: Monday April 10th
- Documents finished in 1: martes April 11
- Documents finished in 2: Wednesday April 12th
- Documents finished in 3: Thursday April 13th
- Documents finished in 4: Friday 14 of April
- Documents finished in 5: Monday April 17th
- Documents finished in 6: martes April 18th
- Documents finished in 7: Wednesday April 19th
- Documents finished in 8: Wednesday April 20th
- Documents finished in 9: Thursday April, the 21st
Allowance for Prenatal and Maternity
With the use of the debit card, they receive the Allowance for Prenatal and Maternity:
- ID ending in 0 y 1: Wednesday April 12th
- ID ending in 2 y 3: Thursday April 13th
- ID ending in 4 y 5: Friday April 14th
- ID ending in 6 y 7: Monday April 17th
- ID ending in 8 y 9: martes April 18th
Family Assignments of Non-Contributory Pensions
From the April 12 to May 10 will be paid Family’s asignations of non-contributory pensions for all document endings.
There are three collection lines for Family Allowances of Non-Contributory Pensions:
- Household allowance by daughter and son
- Household allowance by Spouse
- Annual School Aid
Single Payment Allocations (APU)
From the April 10 to May 10 the first fortnight will be credited the Assignments of single payment (APU) for all document endings.
Las One Time Payment Assignments They consist of amounts of money that are delivered only once in three collection lines:
- Assignment by Birth
- Assignment by Marriage
- Assignment by Adoption
Unemployment benefit
The benefit for Unemployment Plan 1 will be credited from monday april 24 according to the last digit of the document.
- ID ending in 0 y 1: Monday april 24
- ID ending in 2 y 3: martes April 25th
- ID ending in 4 y 5: Wednesday April 26
- ID ending in 6 y 7: Thursday April 27
- ID ending in 8 y 9: Friday 28th of April
