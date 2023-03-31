The National Social Security Administration (CONSIDERED) informed the payment schedule of April 2023 for retired y pensioners; Non-contributory pensions (PNC); holders of the Universal Child Allowance (AUH) and the Pregnancy Allowance (WOW); Family’s asignations; of single payment (Marriage, Birth and Adoption) and benefit for Unemployment.

Since March, the minimum retirement and the assignments increased a 17,04% as a result of the Retirement Mobility Law. The minimum retirement credit is $ 58.665,12​ and the maximum of $ 117.330. while the AUH y WOW reaches the $ 11.465.

In addition, the second reinforcement bonus of $15.000 for retirees and pensioners, which decreases to 5,000 pesos for those who receive up to two minimum wages. This will be delivered until May 2023. Therefore, the minimum will reach $73.665.

Progresar Scholarships 2023: last days to enroll and collect $9,000 per month

For its part, the increase was also applied to different assignments relatives, who will have a new income limit of $404.062.

ANSES: payment schedule for April 2023

Then, one by one, the collection dates of the benefits and allowances of the ANSES.

ANSES Calendar April 2023

Non-contributory pensions (PNC)

From April 3 to 11taking into account the holidays of Easterthe Non-Contributory Pensions (PNC) will be paid according to the last digit of the DNI:

ID ending in 0 y 1 : Monday April 3

y : Monday ID ending in 2 y 3 : martes April 4

y : martes ID ending in 4 y 5 : Wednesday 5th of April

y : Wednesday ID ending in 6 y 7 : Monday April 10th

y : Monday ID ending in 8 y 9: martes April 11

It should be remembered that they are currently available three lines in the program:

Non-contributory pensions for Disability

Non-contributory pensions by old age

Non-contributory pensions for mothers of 7 children

ANSES Negative Certification: how to process it to collect a plan

In April, those beneficiaries of the PNC for Disability and Old Age charge $ 41.064​ While for Mothers of 7 children charge $ $58.665. They also receive the bonus of 15,000 pesos.

Retirees and pensioners that DO NOT EXCEED $73,665

Taking into account the last digit of the DNI, the collection dates for the minimum retirement and bonus of $15,000 are the following:

Documents finished in 0 : Wednesday April 12th

: Wednesday Documents finished in 1 : Thursday April 13th

: Thursday Documents finished in 2 : Friday April 14th

: Friday Documents finished in 3 : Monday April 17th

: Monday Documents finished in 4 y 5 : martes April 18th

: martes Documents finished in 6 y 7 : Wednesday April 19th

: Wednesday Documents finished in 8 :Thursday April 20th

:Thursday Documents finished in 9: Friday April, the 21st

ANSES retirees

Retirees and pensioners that EXCEED $73,665

Taking into account the last digit of the DNI, the collection dates for the retirement that exceeds the minimum next to $15 thousand bonus are the following:

Documents finished in 0 y 1 : Monday april 24

y : Monday Documents finished in 2 y 3 : martes April 25th

y : martes Documents finished in 4 y 5 : Wednesday April 26

y : Wednesday Documents finished in 6 y 7 : Thursday April 27

y : Thursday Documents finished in 8 y 9: Friday 28th of April

Bond swap: why ANSES says it will benefit retirees

Universal Child Allowance (AUH) and Food Card

With the use of the debit card, the collection dates are the following for those who receive the Universal Child Allowance (AUH) and the Food card:

Documents finished in 0 : Wednesday April 12th

: Wednesday Documents finished in 1 : Thursday April 13th

: Thursday Documents finished in 2 : Friday April 14th

: Friday Documents finished in 3 : Monday April 17th

: Monday Documents finished in 4 : martes April 18th

: martes Documents finished in 5 : Wednesday April 19th

: Wednesday Documents finished in 6 : Thursday April 20th

: Thursday Documents finished in 7 : Friday April, the 21st

: Friday Documents finished in 8 : Monday april 24

: Monday Documents finished in 9: martes April 25th

CONSIDERED

In April, the amount receivable for the Food Card es:

By a child up to 14 years of age or with a disability: $12.500

a child up to 14 years of age or with a disability: By two children: $19.000

For three or more children: $25.000

Mother of more than 7 children with PNC: $25.000

more than 7 children with PNC: Pregnant mother having a disabled child: $12.500

Pregnancy Allowance (AUE)

With the use of the debit card, the collection dates are the following for those who receive the Pregnancy Allowance (WOW):

Documents finished in 0 : Monday April 10th

: Monday Documents finished in 1 : martes April 11

: martes Documents finished in 2 : Wednesday April 12th

: Wednesday Documents finished in 3 : Thursday April 13th

: Thursday Documents finished in 4 : Friday 1 4 of April

: Friday 4 Documents finished in 5 : Monday April 17th

: Monday Documents finished in 6 : martes April 18th

: martes Documents finished in 7 : Wednesday April 19th

: Wednesday Documents finished in 8 : Wednesday April 20th

: Wednesday Documents finished in 9: Thursday April, the 21st

Universal Allowance for Child and Pregnancy

Allowance for Prenatal and Maternity

With the use of the debit card, they receive the Allowance for Prenatal and Maternity:

ID ending in 0 y 1 : Wednesday April 12th

: Wednesday ID ending in 2 y 3 : Thursday April 13th

: Thursday ID ending in 4 y 5 : Friday April 14th

: Friday ID ending in 6 y 7 : Monday April 17th

: Monday ID ending in 8 y 9: martes April 18th

Anses launches a line of credit for Easter: what are the requirements to access

Family Assignments of Non-Contributory Pensions

From the April 12 to May 10 will be paid Family’s asignations of non-contributory pensions for all document endings.

There are three collection lines for Family Allowances of Non-Contributory Pensions:

Household allowance by daughter and son

Household allowance by Spouse

Annual School Aid

Single Payment Allocations (APU)

From the April 10 to May 10 the first fortnight will be credited the Assignments of single payment (APU) for all document endings.

Las One Time Payment Assignments They consist of amounts of money that are delivered only once in three collection lines:

Assignment by Birth

Assignment by Marriage

Assignment by Adoption

Unemployment benefit

The benefit for Unemployment Plan 1 will be credited from monday april 24 according to the last digit of the document.

ID ending in 0 y 1 : Monday april 24

y : Monday ID ending in 2 y 3 : martes April 25th

y : martes ID ending in 4 y 5 : Wednesday April 26

y : Wednesday ID ending in 6 y 7 : Thursday April 27

y : Thursday ID ending in 8 y 9: Friday 28th of April

MS / LR